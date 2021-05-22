PGA Championship: Leaderboard provides fascinating mix of contenders at halfway mark

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
V Krishnaswamy
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phil Mickelson turned pro the year Hideki Matsuyama was born " in 1992. Midway through 2021 PGA Championship, they are just two shots apart. 'Lefty' Mickelson, 50, winner of five Majors, but none since 2013, is a co-leader at 5-under, and Matsuyama, who attained a 'God-like' status in his home country, Japan, won the Masters only last month. Matsuyama is 3-under and two behind.

Sharing the lead with Mickelson is Louis Oosthuizen, an absolutely delightful character, who a decade in 2010 won his only Major, the Open at St Andrews, no less, and marked the seven-shot win by a buying a tractor. That's right, a tractor and not a Ferrari as golfers are wont to. "I am a farm boy," he had said then, after the win.

Since then he has come close to many a Major " he has finished runner up in all four Majors once each. He was second at Masters in 2012; second at the US Open and the Open in 2015 (he sure loves the Old Course) and at the PGA in 2017.

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to a poor shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. AP
Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to a poor shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. AP

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, reacts to a poor shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. AP

Oh yes, among the elite who have finished second at each of the Majors at least once, is also Mickelson, who has five wins and 11 seconds in Majors. He has been second at Masters once; twice at the PGA; six times at the US Open (the only Major he has not won); and twice at the Open.

Add at least one more name to the equation " Brooks Koepka, who loves the 'biggies'. Of his eight PGA Tour wins, four have been Majors and one WGC. That is some record.

When it comes to a Major, Koepka wouldn't mind suffering while playing on one leg " remember Tiger Woods in 2008 US Open " and this week he is playing only his third event since the second place in Waste Management Phoenix Open. And yes, his last two events in the last three months have been missed cuts at the Masters and Byron Nelson. Yet, here he is just one behind Mickelson and Oosthuizen.

At a tournament like this one, one great round like 67, that Ooosthuizen almost had till his 18th hole bogey could make this week a winning one.

Of the four I mentioned, two have multiple Majors " Mickelson has five and Koepka one " while Ooosthuizen won his sole major a decade ago, but has consistently knocked on the door, while Matsuyama, after showing promising for long, finally prised open the door last month at Augusta National and was elevated national stardom and international acclaim.

Never mind the fact that Mickelson first played a pro event in 1992 " it will be 30 years next year " he really has always been capable of pulling off extraordinary things. He can turn on the switch at the most unexpected time and then carry on the momentum with some unbelievable golf shots. His magic has nothing to do with age. If there is a man who can win a Major on the PGA Tour and the PGA Champions Tour (Seniors) in the same year, he is the one. No, not even Miguel Angel Jimenez or Bernhard Langer, who have set ablaze the Seniors Tour.

As for Oosthuizen, he is always lurking around. Almost unnoticed, and then suddenly he is in the mix. Tough courses and windy conditions are his forte. Make no mistake, this is the man, who is also capable of pulling off some amazing shots like the albatross at the Masters in 2012, an ace at the 2016 Masters and another ace at the 2016 Open at the Troon. He also had a hole-in-one at the WGC-HSBC in 2019. So, the bigger the event, the more likely is he to make a 'stunner'.

Koepka makes no bones that it is 'all about Majors'. Sure he loves to win, but it is the Majors that gives him the real rush. Little wonder then at last year's PGA Championships, Woods had said, "I just think that big events, you see the same guys, and we see Brooksy up there again. Guys who understand how to play tough golf courses and tough venues tend to be up there, whether there's crowds or no crowds."

Hailing from a golf-crazy country, Japan, Matsuyama, was always marked out for greatness. Right from his amateur days, when he played the Eisenhower Cup for Japan, and then twice won the Asia-Pacific Amateurs to get a spot into the Masters in 2011 and again in 2012. In 2015 as a pro he was fifth. And last month, after coming close to a few Majors, he finally had one " his favourite, the Augusta Masters.

Now that he knows what it takes to win a Major, don't be surprised if he adds to the collection. Who knows, this might be the week, yet again.

If you want to add a dark horse to those four, my choice would be Korean star Sungjae Im, who is all of 23. He was second at the Masters last year but has enough talent to be a factor this week or for that matter any week.

Much as I love watching Collin Morikawa, the defending champion, and Viktor Hovland, one of my current favs, this may not be their week. But keep an eye on them.

Also See: PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson shares lead with Louis Oosthuizen on windswept Kiawah Island

PGA Championship: Corey Conners keeps it as stress-free as possible for first round lead

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open, eyes career Grand Slam

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Stastny scores OT winner, Jets win both games in Edmonton for series lead

    A Paul Stastny overtime winner and another stellar outing by Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg's net gave the Jets a two-game lead in their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA betting: Nuggets are slight favorites and the Nets' 'Big Three' are back

    Our top picks for Saturday's games.

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela who signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter grounded out and walked in his two plate appearances. But to fans who had been tracking the procession to 20,000 on the Twitter postings by the web site Céspedes Family BBQ, it was a big deal. The Mariners got in the spirit, too, marking the occasion with a “Jeopardy!”-style answer to: “Who is José Godoy?” “Welcome to the show and baseball trivia lore, José!” it said. The list of big leaguers began in 1871 and ranges from A to Z — there has never been a player whose last name started with X, although there have been several with first names that start that way, including Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco. Aardsma’s last season was 2015 — that was the same year the player last on the list, pitcher Tony Zych, made his debut with the Mariners. Of the 20,000 players overall, 266 have reached the Hall of Fame. Walter Alston played two innings in his only game in 1936 for the Cardinals, striking out in his lone at-bat and making an error at first base — and later reached Cooperstown as the longtime manager of the Dodgers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners, who have been no-hit twice this season, most recently by Detroit's Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday night. Tatis, playing in his 171st career game, watched his opposite-field homer off Chris Flexen sail over the home run deck in right field and, holding his bat by the barrel, twirled it aside before beginning his trot. His team-leading 11th this year, it gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning. Tatis tied Ryan Braun for the fifth-fastest player overall to reach 50 homers. The Padres star also homered Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Colorado in his first game back after missing eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Tatis finished with four RBIs. He also made a spectacular play in the fifth when he avoided a collision with Jorge Mateo in shallow center to catch Jarred Kelenic’s popup and then doubled Eric Campbell off first to end the inning. Tatis laughed as he ran off the field. Seattle lost its fourth straight game and had a setback off the field. The Mariners placed four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after reporting a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz. Paddack had his longest outing of the year, holding the Mariners to one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two. He allowed Mitch Haniger's double and Kyle Seager's RBI single with one out in the first and then didn't allow another runner to reach scoring position the rest of his outing. Cronenworth hit a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh, his fifth. Trent Grisham hit his fourth leadoff homer and fifth overall for the Padres, who scored four runs in each of the first two innings off Flexen (4-2). Eric Hosmer added a two-run single and Tommy Pham an RBI basehit in the first. Pham had an RBI triple with two outs in the second to chase Flexen. The right-hander allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings. TRAINER'S ROOM Mariners: As planned, RHP Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) was activated from the 10-day IL. ... In corresponding moves for the four players placed on the COVID-19 IL, LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHPs Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramírez were recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and the contract of INF Eric Campbell was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Padres: 3B Manny Machado got the night off because he's been dealing with nicks and bruises, manager Jayce Tingler said. UP NEXT LHP Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.62) of the Mariners is scheduled to start Saturday night against rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.37). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press