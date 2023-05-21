PGA Championship final round: Follow Brooks Koepka and more on Sunday at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka will try to win his fifth major title and third PGA Championship crown at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

For the second straight major, Brooks Koepka will start Sunday in pole position.

He started the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill with a one-stroke lead. Last month, he failed to hold onto his lead at the Masters, settling for second place behind champion Jon Rahm.

He says he learned from his mistakes that day. Will he prove it today? Or will someone else rise to the moment, like Victor Hovland, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau or Scottie Scheffler?

Follow the final round leaderboard and all the action on an exciting Sunday at Oak Hill.

Tee times for key groups (all times Eastern):

1:50 p.m. – Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood

2 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Michael Block

2:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler

2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau

2:30 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland