PGA Championship cut line 2020: Projected cut, rules, updates for Friday's leaderboard

The PGA Championship cut line can be tricky to pin down while play is in progress.

With Round 2 under way at TPC Harding Park on Friday, the 2020 leaderboard is crowded at the top. Early morning fog in the Bay Area on Thursday eventually gave way to ideal conditions for the late tee times in Round 1, but that wasn't enough to save Justin Thomas.

The world's newly re-crowned No. 1 golfer stumbled to a 1-over 71 opening round, finishing in a tie for 68th, and will need to rally in Round 2 to stay on the right side of the cut line. Jordan Spieth (+2), Rickie Fowler (+1) and Phil Mickelson (+1) are among other stars in danger of missing the cut.

More than half of the 156-player field misses the cut at the 2020 PGA Championship. Here's everything you'll need to know about the cut line, rules and results as players jockey to make the weekend.

MORE: Watch the PGA Championship live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

PGA Championship cut rules

Cut rules vary by tournament on the PGA Tour. At the PGA Championship, the top 70 players on the leaderboard after 36 holes automatically make it through to the third round, plus ties. The PGA Championship follows the same rules as the British Open, making them the two most forgiving of golf's four majors.

The top 60 players (plus ties) make the cut at the U.S. Open. Only the top 50 make the cut at the Masters, but there's also a 10-shot rule that allows players within 10 shots of the clubhouse leader to make the cut at Augusta.

PGA Championship cut line 2020

Jason Day and Haotong Li are the PGA Championship leaders at 8-under par, followed closely by Tommy Fleetwood (6-under). The cut line is currently projected at 1-over par with 85 players meeting that bar in Round 2.

Projected cut: +1

+1 Players within cut: 85

85 Notables in danger: Jordan Spieth (+2), Rickie Fowler (+2), Sergio Garcia (+6) and Phil Mickelson (+1)

How many make the cut at the PGA Championship?

The initial 156-player field will be whittled down to about 70 by the time the first group tees off Saturday morning.

PGA Championship leaderboard





Click here or refresh the page if you don't see scores and results above.