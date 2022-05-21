PGA Championship betting: Mito Pereira is a heavy favorite with a 3-shot lead

Mito Pereira is a strong favorite to get his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the PGA Championship.

Pereira drained a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to post a third-round 69 on Saturday and move to 9-under. He has a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris ahead of the final round and is at +150 to win at BetMGM.

Pereira is the only golfer to post a score under par in each of the first three rounds of the tournament. The birdie got him to 1-under on the day after shooting a 68 in the first round and a 64 during the second round.

Fitzpatrick is the No. 2 favorite at +350 and Zalatoris is at +400. Fitzpatrick will be with Pereira in the final pairing on Sunday after shooting a 67 with a birdie on 18 to move into a share of second. Zalatoris dropped three shots on Saturday to shoot 73 and will be paired with Cameron Young in the penultimate group. Young is looking for his first win as well and he’s at +800 to win the tournament.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Mito Pereira of Chile and Will Zalatoris of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

None of the players in the top five have won a major. The top major winner in the field is Justin Thomas in a tie for sixth at 3-under. Thomas shot a 73 on Saturday and is at +2500 and the sixth favorite on the board behind Abraham Ancer at +1800. Ancer is alone in fifth at 4-under.

Rory McIlroy also faded on Saturday and shot a 74 to drop to even par for the tournament. McIlroy had the lead after the first round of the tournament and assumed favorite status after Thursday. He’s now at +8000 to win the tournament.

Tiger Woods shot a 79 on Saturday and was tied for 76th and last among all the golfers who made the cut. Woods was so far back at 12-over that he was no longer on the board at BetMGM for winning possibilities before he officially withdrew from the tournament on Saturday evening.

Here are the favorites heading into the final round.

PGA Championship favorites after third round