PGA Championship 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from third round at Oak Hill

Rory McIlroy trails the leading group by five at the US PGA Championship (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy remains in contention for a third US PGA title at Oak Hill, but trails the leading group by five.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners held the lead at the halfway point at five under. Bryson DeChambeau is a further two behind, with Brooks Koepka on three under, and McIlroy managed to not find himself adrift after he his 69 to reach level par. Defending champion Justin Thomas made the cut, but John Rahm struggled and England’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick missed it by one.

Scheffley and Conners hit two-under 68s and Hovland hit a 67, but Koepka’s round of 66 matches the best of the tournament so far, along with first-round leader DeChambeau. Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka was alongside England’s Callum Tarren on two under thanks to a 66 which included four birdies in the last seven holes.

Follow the leaderboard and latest updates from Oak Hill below.

US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP DAY 3 UPDATES

Can McIlroy make a charge?

16:44 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy (E), Lowry (E) - 6:40pm BST

Right, let’s head back to previewing what we have coming up and where better to start than Rory McIlroy. It’s fair to say it’s not been his best golf so far and so sitting in a tie for tenth is a might fine achievement on this course. Saturday is moving day and if Rory can go a two or three under today, he should be well in it come Sunday.

And don’t forget about Shane Lowry. The Irishman is known for his ability to thrive in tough conditions and this course, especially with the rain, is just that. Both will be looking to feed off each others’ energy and shoot themselves up the leaderboard.

Early birdie for Hideki

16:39 , Ben Fleming

Homa +4 (1), Matsuyama +2 (1)

Make that two people under par on the course as Matsuyama makes a birdie on the first after a lovely approach shot. Homa is in trouble off the tee and is unable to make a par save - he drops a shot and moves back to four over.

Rain, rain go away

16:36 , Ben Fleming

Those out on the course right now will be hoping that the rain continues for the leaders later on as, right now, almost nobody is able to make a move up the leaderboard.

Pieters, who is the only man under par for his round, drops a shot at the eight and falls back to +2.

Out on the course

16:31 , Ben Fleming

Before we jump back to previewing the leaders coming later, there are plenty of early starters out on the course currently. Masters champion Jon Rahm is struggling and sits at +6 with defending champion Justin Thomas two worse at +8.

By my calculation, there are 38 golfers out on the course at the minute and just ONE is under par for their round. That man is Thomas Pieters who is four under through seven rounds and +1 for the tournament. That should tell you everything you need to know about how tough this course is at the minute.

Welcome back

16:17 , Ben Fleming

Good afternoon and welcome back to a wet third day of the 2023 US PGA Championship and it’s set up fantastically (weather aside) for an intriguing day of golfing action. World number two Scottie Scheffler is tied at the top alongside Corey Connors and Viktor Hovland at -5 with a good chasing back behind them.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau - both now of LIV Golf - sit two back at three under with England’s Callum Tarren and Justin Rose at two and one under respectively. Rory McIlroy has not looked his best, but rounds of 71 and 69 have the Northern Irishman in a tie for tenth at level par.

PGA Championship LIVE

16:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

