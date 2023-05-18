PGA Championship 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from day one as McIlroy, Scheffler and Rahm tee off

Kazuki Higa takes the lead early in round one of the PGA Championship (Getty Images)

The 105th US PGA Championship gets underway today with the tournament taking place at the iconic Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York.

99 of the top 100 players in the world will compete for the trophy and title as this competition, unlike the Masters, US Open and Open Championship, does not feature any amateur players.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion and should put in a solid defence but the hot favourites for victory are the world’s top two players. Current Masters champion Jon Rahm and world no. 2 Scottie Scheffler come into the championship with the best form and the hopes of adding another major to their individual tallies.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is absent as he recovers from an ankle injury, Jordan Spieth is making his seventh attempt at a career Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy is playing down his chances after a less than stellar outing in the Masters.

There’s also the added interest that comes from the inclusion of the LIV golf players. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished in a tie for second place at Augusta and will be looking to go one better this time around in what would be a major result for the controversial tour.

Follow all the action from the 105th US PGA Championship:

The 105th US PGA Championship kick off at Oak Hill Country Club in New York

Frost delays start of opening round

John Rahm (3.23pm revised tee time), Scottie Scheffler (2.50pm) and Rory McIlroy (3.01pm) among the favourites to win

Leaderboard: Higa (-4), Stallings, Fox (-2), Rahm, Thomas, Johnson and more (-1)

15:50 , Mike Jones

12th hole: Solid play from Justin Thomas who follows up his opening birdie with consecutive pars. The talk concerning him this week was whether he could get his putting game to click.

If he does he’ll put himself into contention as he’ll create chance to score well.

15:47 , Mike Jones

15:43 , Mike Jones

Scott Stallings and Ryan Fox have bogeyed the 13th and 5th holes respectively to move back to one under par.

Kazuki Higa’s great day goes on with a par on 15 to follow up his run of four birdies. He now leads by three.

15:40 , Mike Jones

12th hole: Dropped shot! A mistake off the tee meant that Brooks Koepka was on the backfoot throughout the hole but he manages to set up a putt for par.

It doesn’t drop though and Koepka moves into the black at (+1).

15:38 , Mike Jones

There’s a bunch of people now hitting the red with US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson recording his first birdie. Colin Inglis is also underpar and Jon Rahm birdies the first to move (-1) thru one.

15:36 , Mike Jones

Speith (+1) did roll in for bogey over on the 10th green.

12th hole: Brooks Koepka, having just chipped in on the 11th to save par finds the rough from the tee. He caresses his next stroke towards the dancefloor in a dainty, delicate effort. Fine work.

15:27 , Mike Jones

10th hole: I may have put the jinx on Jordan Spieth. From the middle of the fairway he’s left himself in trouble and misses a putt for par.

There’s still work to do for him but he should limit the damage to just a bogey.

15:26 , Mike Jones

11th hole: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas both drill their tee shots on the par-3 into the far side of the green and leave themselves with tricky two putts to claim pars.

Over on the 1st hole Jon Rahm, the Masters champion, blazes his first shot of the tournament into the middle of the fairway.

15:23 , Mike Jones

14th hole: Oh my! Kazuki Higa is on the march!

He missed out on a birdie on the 10th hole by a millimetre when his ball lipped out of the hole. Since then he’s tallied up four birdies in a row and is four under thru five.

His lead over Scott Stallings extends to two.

15:22 , Mike Jones

11th hole: Scottie Scheffler has found himself off target with both of his opening tee shots today. On the 11th he finds the bunker on the right side of the green before chipping it to within a couple of feet.

That should be another par.

15:19 , Mike Jones

10th hole: Spieth is following McIlroy’s group and gets his round underway with a glorious drive into the fairway. I think the American’s chances this week have been undersold and wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s in contention on Sunday.

Up ahead on the green McIlroy is safely in for par but Justin Thomas puts down an early marker with a long putt to notch up an opening birdie.

Nicely done!

15:15 , Mike Jones

10th hole: A well-judged putt from Brooks Koepka on rolls close allowing him to tap in for par. Gary Woodland follows the same line and also scoots past .

He’s left with three feet and knocks it in for par.

15:11 , Mike Jones

10th hole: Rory is left with 100 yards to the pin after finding the rough off the opening tee. The angle to hole isn’t great for him and he bails out to the right.

He’ll be targeting a par from here but there’s still an outside chance of making birdie.

15:07 , Mike Jones

13th hole: Kazuki Higa is now the outright leader after a third successive birdie. It’s been a mightily impressive start from the Japanese star.

Back on the 10th Scheffler misses his birdie putt and has to settle for a par.

15:05 , Mike Jones

10th hole: Rory McIlroy is playing alongside Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas for these opening two rounds. Like Scheffler they’re starting on the 10th and just like the world no. 2 McIlroy finds the left side rough with the tee shot.

14:58 , Mike Jones

10th hole: Scheffler has a decent lay in the second cut of rough and it shows. His approach to the green is quality and he’ll have the chance to birdie his opening hole.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy is heading to the tee.

14:52 , Mike Jones

The World no. 2 Scottie Scheffler gets his opening round started on the 10th tee. He nails the first shot in the rough over to the left side of the fairway. Not a terrible shot but work to do.

Brooks Koepka, one of his playing partners, takes out the driver and launches his effort into the fairway.

14:49 , Mike Jones

11th hole: Lovely work from Emiliano Grillo. He’s in trouble off the tee on 11, sending the ball over the back of the green at the par-3.

His recovery shot leaves him with a lenghty putt for par but the Argentine knocks it in and moves on.

14:47 , Mike Jones

Here’s Scott Stalling’s opening eagle, just take a look at this one!

And THAT is how you start your #PGAChamp.



Scott Stallings ➡️ Eagle pic.twitter.com/ovCuku8X7k — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023

14:44 , Mike Jones

Scott Stallings has played in five PGA Championships but has only made the cut once. That was 10 years ago in the tournament played here at Oak Hill.

12th hole: Higa takes a share of the lead with a long putt on the 12th. He hits it hard but the ball never leaves the hole and drops in.

14:39 , Mike Jones

1st hole: Oh wow! Scott Stallings propels himself into the lead with an eagle at the first. His approach from the fairway is glorious and he drops it straight into the cup.

What a shot!

14:37 , Mike Jones

10th hole: Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo is off to the perfect start with a birdie at the 10th. The back half of the course seems to be easier to get after in these early stages.

14:25 , Mike Jones

11th hole: Kazuki Higa is the first man into the red with a lovely birdie on the 11th to move to (-1). Josh Speight follows him in for a birdie of his own and moves back to level par.

14:21 , Mike Jones

11th hole: After an opening bogey on the 10th, Josh Speight laces his tee shot on the par-3 11 right into the middle of the green and sets up a 10 foot birdie chance to get the dropped shot back immediately.

Nice shot.

14:17 , Mike Jones

1st hole: Joel Dahman’s opening tee shot left him in the middle of the fairway and he sets himself up with a good birdie chance after nailing his approach just to the left of the hole.

The putt is a little left to right but Dahmen slides it wide!

14:15 , Mike Jones

14:10 , Mike Jones

Braden Shattuck leaves himself with a testing six footer to earn a par on the opening hole. He rolls it in confidently and walks off with a satisfied nod.

That’s pars all round for the opening trio.

14:07 , Mike Jones

Shaun Micheel opens his round with a nicely worked par on the first.

Rory McIlroy is on the practice range going through a few chip shots. He’ll be teeing off in about an hour’s time.

14:05 , Mike Jones

The delay has been good in pnoe aspect. Players and club pros who wouldn’t usually make the television coverage have their opening shots covered.

Ben Griffin, Chris French and Joel Dahmen are the next trio to get underway.

13:59 , Mike Jones

Shattuck and Alker are safely away too and the PGA Championship finally begins in all its glory. It’s double play this afternoon meaning that there are players teeing off on the 10th hole.

Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, and Kazuki Higa have kicked off their rounds with the opening hole on the back nine.

We’re underway!

13:53 , Mike Jones

Shaun Micheel takes a three wood and smokes the first tee shot right into the middle of the fairway. The 2023 PGA Championship is underway!

13:52 , Mike Jones

Shaun Micheel, winner of the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, is on the tee and will hit the first shot.

Micheel is playing alongside fellow American Braden Shattuck and New Zealander Steven Alker.

13:46 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at the updated tee times for day one’s marquee groups. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are all in action this afternoon.

13:41 , Mike Jones

Rory McIlroy was right to take a break after his miserable Masters experience in order to avoid a destructive trip down a “rabbit hole”, according to double US Open champion Curtis Strange.

McIlroy did not speak to waiting reporters after a second round of 77 at Augusta National brought a premature end to his latest bid to win a green jacket and complete the career grand slam.

The world number three then withdrew from the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, meaning he missed his second ‘designated event’ of the year on the PGA Tour and lost 25 per cent of his Player Impact Program bonus (£2.4million).

13:36 , Mike Jones

Captain Zach Johnson insists the possibility of LIV Golf players making the US Ryder Cup team is currently “not even a discussion item”.

American players remain eligible for the biennial contest despite being banned or resigning from the PGA Tour in the wake of joining the Saudi-funded circuit.

Six players will qualify automatically for the team and Johnson will select six wild cards, with Brooks Koepka (22nd) the highest-ranked LIV player following his share of second place in the Masters.

13:31 , Mike Jones

Jon Rahm hopes he can “ride the wave” of his brilliant form this season to more major success.

Rahm has won four times in 11 events in 2023, the most recent seeing him replace Scottie Scheffler as world number one after succeeding the American as Masters champion at Augusta National.

The former US Open champion is now halfway to completing a career grand slam and, with the majors coming thick and fast since the US PGA Championship moved from August to May in 2019, Rahm admits he is relishing the prospect of adding to his tally at Oak Hill this week.

13:26 , Mike Jones

Tiger Woods will miss the US PGA Championship as expected after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA of America on Wednesday for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.

The final spot will be filled by the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

13:21 , Mike Jones

Justin Thomas says he is starting to see “a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel” as he heads into his US PGA title defence.

Both of Thomas’ major victories so far have come at the US PGA – 2017 and 2022 – but he has arrived at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester following a first missed cut in eight Masters appearances last month.

The 30-year-old American’s highest finish anywhere this year was fourth at the Phoenix Open, with the Valspar Championship providing Thomas’ only other top-10 result.

13:16 , Mike Jones

The views from the course this morning (US time). Some pesky frost, expected at this time of year in upstate New York, stuck to the ground and needed to clear before proceedings can get started.

All the golfers face an additional wait of 1hr 50 mins before they can tee off.

13:11 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at the lastest odds for the 2023 PGA Championship outright winner via Betfair. As expected Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are the two favourites.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler - 13/2

Rory McIlroy - 10/1

Xander Schauffele - 11/1

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau - 14/1

Brooks Koepka - 16/1

Jason Day - 18/1

Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland - 20/1

Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im - 22/1

Jordan Spieth - 25/1

Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton - 28/1

Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns - 33/1

Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark - 40/1

Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Tom Kim - 50/1

13:01 , Mike Jones

Recent history was against Rory McIlroy as he tried to bounce back from his dispiriting performance in the Masters in the 105th US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The last seven men’s majors have been won by players in their 20s, a streak beginning with Jon Rahm’s victory in the 2021 US Open and extended by the Spaniard’s triumph at Augusta National last month.

McIlroy, who missed the cut in the Masters after a second round of 77, turned 34 earlier this month and even the prospect of playing a major at a course where he is a member has seemingly done little to raise his spirits.

12:55 , Mike Jones

What difference a day makes. There was sun and smiles as the players took to the course yesterday for a practice round but overnight the frost came in and has caused this delay.

12:50 , Mike Jones

If Luke Donald hopes to narrow and eventually close the gap between Europe and the United States behemoth to reclaim the Ryder Cup in October, it will likely require a breakout star or two. Step forward Poland’s heavy-hitting Adrian Meronk.

The 29-year-old is now a three-time winner on the DP World Tour and tucked inside the top 50 in the world after a gritty final round at Rome’s dress rehearsal at Marco Simone in the Italian Open this month.

Harnessing his imposing 6ft 5in frame, Meronk’s game is built on the sturdy foundations set from the tee box, where he holds a tour-leading +1.25 strokes gained driving this year, reinforcing a second-place finish in the same metric last year (+0.85). Fifth on tour in greens in regulation in 2023, Donald is evidently impressed and even congratulated Meronk in Rome before reaffirming that the Pole is on the right path to making the team.

12:45 , Mike Jones

Matt Fitzpatrick insists he will relish the challenge of a “brute of a golf course” as he bids to claim a second major title in the US PGA Championship.

The renovated East Course at Oak Hill is set to provide the world’s best players with a severe test, with Robert MacIntyre also describing it as an “absolute monster” and the toughest course he has ever played.

“I’ve said it multiple times, I hate it when tournaments are 25, 30 under par to win,” said Fitzpatrick. “I don’t particularly feel like I play well in those.

“I just like it when it’s hard and you’ve got to battle and par is a good score. I just enjoy it, for whatever reason.

“From the holes that I’ve seen, there’s so many tough, tough golf holes where you have to hit just good shots. I think that’s the great thing about it, it’s a proper test.

“It’s just a brute of a golf course. It reminds me a lot of Winged Foot when we played (the 2020 US Open) just because you miss the fairways there and it was just chipping out.

“Whoever does win this week, in my opinion, will thoroughly deserve it.”

12:40 , Mike Jones

The start times have all been delayed by an hour and 50 minutes reads the announcement from the course officials. The practice facilities are starting to open and play will start at 1.50pm BST.

Practice facilities open at 7:35am EDT; Practice putting green opens at 7:45am EDT; 1st tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50am EDT; 1st tee time (10th tee) will be at 8:55am EDT. Round 1 Starting Times are delayed by 1hr 50min total. — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023

12:35 , Mike Jones

As well as Rory McIlroy, Britain has a few great players that could challenge for the trophy in New York this week.

Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is perhaps best placed for a solid tournament after a win at the RBC Heritage last month. He tees off in a marquee group containing Jon Rahm and Open champion Cameron Smith for the first two rounds.

Tommy Fleetwood will be hoping to win that an elusive first major and also become the first English winner of the US PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1919 while Tyrell Hatton’s strong putting abilities could help him move into contention. The Englishman has placed in the top five in three of his last six events.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will be one of those hoping to pick up a potential Ryder Cup berths with a strong showing while Justin Rose, who has a best of joint third in 2012 and three consecutive top-15 finishes in the last three US PGA Championships is also a contender.

12:30 , Mike Jones

A subdued Rory McIlroy admitted he has been working on lowering his expectations ahead of the 105th US PGA Championship following his miserable Masters experience.

McIlroy spoke confidently of having all the ingredients to win a green jacket and complete the career grand slam ahead of the year’s first major at Augusta National, with Tiger Woods even claiming it was just a matter of time.

Yet while Woods played through the pain barrier to make a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut before being forced to withdraw, McIlroy made an early exit without speaking to reporters following a second round of 77.

12:26 , Mike Jones

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is highly fancied to perform well this week, on a course where he is an honorary member, but heads into the tournament in poor form.

The world number three won twice early in the season but missed the cut at both The Players and the Masters and recently finished joint 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship - 19 strokes behind winner Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy has competed in 30 majors since he won the last of his four - the 2014 US PGA - although he did end up in the top 10 at all four of the biggest championships in 2022.

12:22 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at a few of the players that have a chance at major glory this week:

5) Tom Hoge (200/1)

A proper long shot. It may be that Tom Hoge again struggles to translate his solid enough PGA Tour showings into a major weekend, but his crisp approach play should be valuable.

Hoge went well at this tournament at Southern Hills last year and showed what he is capable of with a sparkling 62 at the Players Championship in March.

12:19 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at a few of the players that have a chance at major glory this week:

4) Patrick Reed (80/1)

Brooks Koepka or Dustin Johnson might be the more obvious challengers among the LIV Golf rebels, but Patrick Reed is suprisingly unfavoured, and could go well at Oak Hill.

A top-five Masters finish showed an uber competitor retains his big weekend nerve, and Reed might have the right sort of character and game to contend.

12:16 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at a few of the players that have a chance at major glory this week:

3) Jason Day (25/1)

It was lovely to see Jason Day back lifting a trophy at the Byron Nelson, with the Australian back winning on the PGA Tour after a difficult five years. Can he keep that sort of fluency and challenge for a second PGA Championship crown?

He was right in contention for a top ten Masters finish before a disastrous Sunday at Augusta - Day’s confidence should have swollen significantly with last weekend’s victory, which might just give him the belief he needs to hold his own over the weekend.

12:13 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at a few of the players that have a chance at major glory this week:

2) Tony Finau (20/1)

Oak Hill is often a place where the best ball strikers thrive, which might well bring Tony Finau into the mix.

It is now nearly two years since the American recorded the last of his ten top-ten major finishes but his recent win in Mexico ahead of Rahm showed Finau’s talent. The course should also suit his left-to-right fade.

12:10 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at a few of the players that have a chance at major glory this week:

1) Scottie Scheffler (8/1)

Of course, Jon Rahm’s form and Masters win makes the world number one an obvious favourite, but Scottie Scheffler has been in equally fine fettle during the first few months of 2023.

The 26-year-old so rarely has an off day and looked in nice touch at the Byron Nelson last weekend. If he can keep putting smoothly across the four days, there’s every chance Scheffler is right in contention.

12:05 , Mike Jones

Jon Rahm’s victory at Augusta National in the Masters saw him jump ahead of Scottie Scheffler to the top of the world rankings.

The Spaniard has four victories in 11 events and a second-placed finish in his most recent start at the Mexico Open. He is in perfect form to move a step closer to winning a career Grand Slam, after his breakthrough victory at the US Open in 2021.

However, five of the last six Masters champions went on to miss the cut in that year’s US PGA Championship. Can Rahm buck that trend and claim the trophy?

12:00 , Mike Jones

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm could all contend at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The New York course hosts this event for a fourth time, with a strong field set to battle across four days.

Defending champion Justin Thomas will hope to again challenge but plenty of focus will be on the leading trio in the world, with Scheffler and Rahm, winner of the Masters, in particularly excellent form in 2023.

But Oak Hill has produced a surprise major winner before, and an unexpected contender could well emerge from talented and deep list of entrants.

Here are the tee times and featured groups for the 2023 PGA Championship.

11:58 , Mike Jones

Frost has delayed the start of the 105th US PGA Championship, the year’s second major, at Oak Hill in Rochester.

Play had been scheduled to get under way at 7am local time (1200 BST), but predictions of an overnight frost proved accurate.

Tournament organisers released a statement early on Thursday morning which read: “Due to frost, all Oak Hill Country Club practice facilities and the golf course are currently closed.”

10:04 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 105th US PGA Championship from Oak HIll Country Club in New York.

The second men’s major of the year is set to be another intriguing affair as the world’s best golfers compete to lift the trophy. American Justin Thomas is defending his title and should have enough consistency to be near the top of the leaderboard this week.

He’ll face stiff competition from the likes of John Rahm, full of confidence after his victory at the Masters, and Scottie Scheffler who continues to impress.

Players from the Saudi Arabia backed LIV Tour are also hoping to cause a few upsets especially after their strong showing at Augusta where Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for second and Patrick Reed finished in a tie for fourth.

The tournament also provides an opportunity for Ryder Cup captains, Luke Donald and Zach Johnson, to assess their potential teams before they go head-to-head in September.

There are plenty of exciting storylines to follow this year and undoubtably there will be some incredible golf on display. We’ll have all the action from Oak Hill so stick around as the PGA Championship gets underway.