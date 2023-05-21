PGA Championship 2023 leaderboard: LIVE updates as Rory McIlroy chases Brooks Koepka in final round

Brooks Koepka leads by one shot going into the final round at Oak Hill (EPA)

Brooks Koepka brings a one-shot lead into the final round as the LIV golfer targets a third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill. The American was the star performer on Saturday with a four-under-par round of 66 to reach six-under for the tournament in wet conditions in Rochester, New York.

On a tough day to score Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners showed the type of consistency needed to win a major with both players recording even par round to keep them near the top of the leaderboard. Just one shot off the lead before the final round, they will lead the chasing pack which includes the USA’s Bryson DeChambeau (-3) and England’s Justin Rose (-2).

World number two Scottie Scheffler is also in the mix after an up-and-down day saw him drop back to two under but he’ll need to regain his form from the previous two rounds if he wants to challenge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy remains in contention for a third US PGA but trails Koepka by five after a one-under-par 69 yesterday. The Northern Irishman will play alongside club pro Michael Block after the 46-year-old Californian fired his third successive round of 70 to remain at level par.

Follow the leaderboard and latest updates from Oak Hill below:

US PGA Championship Day Four updates

The 105th US PGA Championship continues at Oak Hill Country Club in New York

Brooks Koepka leads after three rounds thanks to a four-under-par 66 on Saturday

LATEST: Koepka leads by three after back-to-back birdies

Leaderboard: -8: Koepka; -5: Hovland, Conners; -3: DeChambeau, Rose, Perez; -2: Scheffler; -1: Cantlay, Kitayama, Reed.

Conners bounces back with birdie

20:13 , Ben Fleming

Conners -5 (4), DeChambeau -3 (4)

We’ve not seen too much action from this par-five fourth as DeChambeau settles for a par but Conners does make a move courtesy of a beautiful wedge into the green. He taps in and bounces back straightaway after his bogey on the third.

Koepka leads by three with another birdie

20:04 , Ben Fleming

Koepka -8 (3), Hovland -5 (3)

Wow. In a blink of an eye, the four-time major champion leads by three. It’s a tee shot to just under five feet by the LIV Golf star and he makes no mistake.

Hovland’s tee shot comes up a bit shorter and he can’t make the lengthier effort - he’s got quite a task on his hands now to chase down Koepka if he keeps playing like this.

Bogey for Conners

20:02 , Ben Fleming

Conners -4 (3), DeChambeau -3 (3)

It’s been far from the usual ball-striking clinic so far from the Canadian as his tee shot finds the bunker. He can’t get up and down and he now drops a further shot off the pace. DeChambeau makes par to remain at three under.

American trio into the red

20:00 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay -1 (10), Kitayama -1 (8), Reed -1 (7)

Plenty of moves being made from those down the leaderboard. Reed goes to three under par for his round while Cantlay is up at four under par for the day. Kitayama is hanging around too and all three are in the top ten.

Another bogey for McIlroy

19:58 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy E (4), Block +1 (4)

Two bogeys in the opening fours holes is the last thing Rory would have wanted but that’s exactly what he’s produced. He races his birdie putt past the hole on the fourth and his par putt coming back lips out on the left side. Back to even par and now seven off the lead.

Block makes par to remain at one over.

Koepka extends lead to two shots

19:56 , Ben Fleming

Koepka -7 (2), Hovland -5 (2)

A lot of the final groups have taken aim at this pin on the second and Hovland and Koepka are no different.

Hovland goes first and it’s a similar putt to the one Scheffler missed...and so does Viktor. That’s a poor effort from him and the kind of putts you have to be making.

Koepka stuffs his to under five feet and he makes no mistake. The American makes the first move and he leads by two.

Pars all round for Rose and Scheffler

19:52 , Ben Fleming

Rose -3 (3), Scheffler -2 (3)

Nothing doing for either player with their birdie attempts on the par-three third and they remain at three and two under respectively.

Great par save for Conners

19:51 , Ben Fleming

Conners (-5), DeChambeau (-3)

The Canadian gets in some trouble off the tee but it’s a pin-perfect iron shot from the fairway to allow him to save par. DeChambeau gives his birdie effort a good roll but it just comes up short and he’ll have to settle for par.

Good par save from Hovland

19:46 , Ben Fleming

Koepka -6 (1), Hovland -5 (1)

Kopeka fires into the heart of the green but can’t make his birdie effort across the green.

Hovland was in bother off the tee but hacks out from the rough. He catches it hot out of the second cut and it flies through to the rough beyond the green but it’s a super touch from just off the putting surface to set up a par save. Those kinds of chips have often caused trouble for the Norwegian so that effort has to be a positive sign.

Perez into third

19:44 , Ben Fleming

Perez -3 (5)

The Frenchman has hardly been on our TV screens this week but he sure will be now - four in a row to move into a tie for third! He uses the slopes of the green nicely to set up the birdie effort on the par three and makes no mistake. He’s aboard the tricky sixth with another look at birdie...

Big par save for Rose

19:41 , Ben Fleming

Rose -3 (2), Scheffler -2 (2)

Rose lands himself in the greenside bunker after two and tries to get too cute with the chip. It’s out of the bunker but stays in the thick rough. He looks like he’s going to give a shot straight back like McIlroy but it’s a superb chip-in to save par!! A great recovery from the Englishman and a fist pump of acknowledgement.

Scheffler with another good look at birdie but it’s the same story for him - it slides past the right edge without enough pace. Just can’t buy a putt these last couple of days.

Opening pars for Conners and DeChambeau

19:36 , Ben Fleming

Conners -5 (1), DeChambeau -3 (1)

A minor criticism of Conners yesterday was his lack of aggression with the putter but he gives this one plenty of run and it nearly catches a piece of the hole. DeChambeau misreads a good look at birdie but he taps in for par.

Leader Koepka off and running

19:34 , Ben Fleming

Koepka (-6), Hovland (-5)

The leader arrive at the tee - a few more cheers greet him but still a smattering of boos. He finds the fairway but Hovland has work to do as his drive runs out of fairway on the right.

McIlroy drops straight back

19:31 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -1 (2), Block +1 (2)

Oh, Rory. Middle of the fairway on the second and it's an unforced error into the rough on the right. He chips it out best he can but it's a long putt coming back...and it races by.

The fine birdie on one is given straight back and he goes back to one under. Block makes par to remain at one over par.

Conners and DeChambeau underway

19:30 , Ben Fleming

Conners (-5), DeChambeau (-3)

The penultimate pairing find the fairway with their tee shots and they head out onto the course.

Three in a row for Perez

19:26 , Ben Fleming

Perez -2 (4)

Not content with just two birdies in his first three, the Frenchman makes it three in his first four and he’s now up at two under par.

Rose makes an early move

19:25 , Ben Fleming

Rose -3 (1), Scheffler -2 (1)

Anything Rory can do, Justin can do just as well. A glorious second shot into the first sets up a birdie on the first for the Englishman. Spare a thought for Scheffler who hits a lovely putt from 16 feet which does everything but go in as it loops round the hole. Tough break but symptomatic of the ongoing putting woes for the world number two.

Straka bounces back

19:19 , Ben Fleming

Straka E (8)

The big-hitting Austrian is putting together a nice round and returns to level par with a birdie on the eighth which loops around the hole’s edge before dropping in.

Birdie for McIlroy

19:13 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -2 (1), Block +1 (1)

Rory makes no mistake and he’s off and running with a birdie. Block gives it a good run with the par-save attempt but it’s got too much pace and misses on the right side. An early dropped shot for the club pro.

Back on the tee, Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler get underway with both finding the fairway.

Glorious from McIlroy

19:11 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy (-1), Block (E)

Block is in trouble up against the back of the fairway bunker. He hacks out but hits an impressive iron in to give himself a chance at saving par. McIlroy makes the most of his excellent drive and hits his approach stone dead. That should be a kick-in birdie to get his round started in the perfect way.

Back-to-back birdies for Perez and Kitayama

19:09 , Ben Fleming

Perez -1 (3), Kitayama -1 (5)

Both of these players have enjoyed good years, winning on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour respectively. Their now also both inside the top ten with two birdies apiece early in their rounds. It feels like a score is there to be set out there right now.

McIlroy and Block underway

19:03 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy (-1), Block (E)

It’s rare that someone gets more cheers than Rory McIlroy when their name is read out but club pro Michael Block might have just done it. His drive heads towards the left rough and bunker while McIlroy hits the middle of the fairway.

Fleetwood underway

18:57 , Ben Fleming

Fleetwood (+1), Suh (E)

Tommy played an impressive round of golf yesterday to leave him just over par for the tournament. He heads off the first with the young American Justin Suh. As they do, the noise builds around the first with McIlroy and Block teeing off shortly after them.

Straka up to even par

18:47 , Ben Fleming

Straka E (5)

Sepp Straka is one of those trying to make the necessary move up the leaderboard and he makes his third birdie of the day to get to even par. He’s in trouble in the rough after two on the next hole, though, and will need a good up and down to save par.

Bogey for Lowry at first

18:45 , Ben Fleming

Lowry +2 (1), Cole +1 (1)

Shane needs birdies...and plenty of them if he’s to set a score for the leaders. With that in mind, a lip-out bogey five on the first is not what he had in mind. He drops back to two over par.

Missed chance for Rahm

18:39 , Ben Fleming

Rahm +5 (13)

The Spaniard hits a sparkling iron into the fifth green but it’s a really poor putt from just under feet and the birdie opportunity passes by for the world number one.

Work to do for Matsuyama

18:36 , Ben Fleming

Matsuyama +6 (3)

The 2021 Masters Champion clearly didn’t get the memo about the good scoring so far today. He’s bogeyed the first three holes to drop back to six over par.

Birdies for Lee and Reed at the first

18:26 , Ben Fleming

Reed +1 (1), Lee E (1)

Plenty of birdies on the first and Reed and Min Woo Lee are the latest to follow that trend. Reed knocks in from 11 feet while the Aussie chips in from off the green. Good start for the pair.

Another one drops for Smith

18:23 , Ben Fleming

Smith E (6)

There is no stopping the Open Champion today and he adds his fourth birdie at the sixth to move up to even par.

If he can negotiate the tough end to the front nine, there are holes to be targeted on the back nine. Set a low score at three or four under and you never know...

Rahm drops one at 10

18:09 , Ben Fleming

Rahm +5 (11)

The world number one was enjoying a fruitful start to his round with birdies at 1 and 2 but there has been nothing forthcoming since and he’s now back to five over par after he misses an 8 feet putt for par.

Smith and Straka into the top ten

17:59 , Ben Fleming

Smith +1 (4), Straka +1 (2)

Those chasing down Koepka later on have surely got to like what they are seeing from this course so far. Smith pours another in for three birdie in a row. Straka also makes birdie and the pair now sit in a tie for tenth.

Plenty of early movement up the leaderboard.

History awaits Koepka

17:53 , Ben Fleming

Koepka (-6), Hovland (-5) - 7:30pm BST

The final group of today sees four-time major champion Brooks Koepka head out with Viktor Hovland. Koepka shot the round of the day on Saturday - a four under 66 - and takes a one-shot lead into today’s action. He lead the Masters just a month ago but wilted on that occasion. He now has the chance to redeem himself and secure his name in the record books.

Hovland was also in contention at the Masters but couldn’t get over the line on that occasion. The Norwegian has often been near the top of the board in recent majors and has demonstrated his typical ball-striking excellence to sit just one off the lead. Like Koepka, he’ll be hoping that recent experiences will aid his quest to capture his first major title.

Awesome stat from @JustinRayGolf: Only six golfers since 1950 have won five majors before turning 34.



Tiger

Jack

Seve

Watson

Player

Palmer



All-timers only, and Brooks joins them today if he wins. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 21, 2023

Three in a row for Tarren

17:44 , Ben Fleming

Tarren +3 (15)

The Englishman endured a torrid day on the course yesterday as he shot a nine-over-par 79. He seems to have put that all behind him and is currently shooting the low round of the day after birdies at 13, 14 and 15.

Four under for the day and up to a tie for 23rd.

Back-to-back birdies for Smith

17:38 , Ben Fleming

Smith +2 (3)

Cam Smith makes his putt on the third looks easy and he’s now up into the top 20. Elsewhere, Reavie will have another look at birdie too after a good approach into the sixth while Rahm impressively saves par at the ninth after a glorious flop shot from the rough behind the green.

Conners and DeChambeau right in the mix

17:35 , Ben Fleming

Conners (-5), DeChambeau (-3) - 7:20pm BST

Conners was quietly going about building a really solid round of golf yesterday but one mistake from the 16th bunker and the resulting double bogey undid all the hard work for the Canadian. He still shot an even-par round but must now come from behind if he is to win his first major. He’s undoubtedly the least experienced player in contention but there’s no reason to think he can’t get it done based on how he’s navigated the course these past three days.

He’ll be playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau who contends for the first time since recovering from a set of serious wrist injuries. The big-hitting American already has a US Open to his name and is just three back from his fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka.

Chez Reavie chips in

17:26 , Ben Fleming

Reavie +2 (5)

I can’t say I’ve seen much of the American so far this week but with the bunched nature of this course, plenty of players can shoot up the leaderboard in these calmer fourth-round conditions. With the birdie, he moves to +2 and is three under already for his rounds.

Back on the second, Cam Smith makes birdie after a fine iron into the green and he moves to three over par.

Rose and Scheffler still in with a shout

17:23 , Ben Fleming

Rose (-2), Scheffler (-2) - 7:10pm BST

Heading out after McIlroy and Block are Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler, both poised and looking to upset the odds at two under par.

Rose has struggled to find the fairway with great consistency this week but an awesome performance with the putter yesterday saw him shoot a one-under-par 69. He’s as experienced as they come to major championship final rounds but will need another fine putting display to usurp those ahead of him.

One person who definitely could do with Rose’s putting expertise is Scheffler who has struggled to make anything of note over these last three days. He was three over par yesterday after starting the third round in a tie for the lead but without a marked improvement on the greens, it’s hard to see the world number two challenging the leader.

Plenty of early birdies

17:11 , Ben Fleming

Matt NeSmith and Keegan Bradley make birdies at the first to move into the top 20. That hole is proving fruitful early on - could be one to watch out for as the contenders look to make an early move on Koepka.

Can McIlroy upset the odds?

17:07 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy (-1), Block (E) - 7:00pm BST

Five shots back could be too much of an ask but you can be sure Rory McIlroy is going to give it everything he’s got to make a move up the leaderboard. It’s fair to say the Northern Irishman has not been at his best over the past three days but he’s battled himself into outside contention in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Last year’s winner Justin Thomas came from way back and Rory will be hoping to do the same today.

He’ll be teeing it up alongside club pro Michael Block who has become one of the stories of the week. The Californian, who teaches golf full-time, has carded three successive rounds of 70 to sit at even par. No club pro has finished in the top ten for 50 years but with another solid round Block could break that historic record.

Out on the course

16:54 , Ben Fleming

Before we start taking a look at the contenders coming out later in the afternoon, a quick look at what is going on out on the course from the early starters.

The first thing to note - it is dry. There’s some breeze and that could pick up during the day but it looks like a day for scoring.

World number one Jon Rahm is two under par so far today, as is Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. Adam Scott is currently producing the round of the day so far, with the Aussie three under par after eight holes.

Brooks Koepka hopes to emulate Tiger Woods and win third PGA Championship title

16:40 , Ben Fleming

Brooks Koepka admits it would be “pretty special” to emulate Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus by claiming a third US PGA Championship title.

Koepka will take a one-shot lead over Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland into the final round at Oak Hill, six weeks after enjoying double that advantage following 54 holes of the Masters.

The four-time major winner carded a closing 75 at Augusta National to finish second to Jon Rahm, but looks primed to claim his first major since the 2019 US PGA at Bethpage.

Brooks Koepka hopes to emulate Tiger Woods and win third PGA Championship title

As things stand

16:31 , Ben Fleming

Here’s how things look ahead of today’s final round:

-6: Koepka

-5: Conners, Hovland

-3: DeChambeau

-2: Scheffler, Rose

-1: McIlroy

E: Block, Suh

+1: Lowry, Fleetwood, Jaeger, Perez, Cole, Lee

Welcome back

16:26 , Ben Fleming

Good afternoon and welcome back to The Independent’s coverage of the US PGA Championship.

Today’s final round is set up for an intriguing and hopefully exciting day of golfing action. LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka leads the way after a barnstorming round of 66 on a very wet Saturday outing. He’s in line to win a third PGA Championship but faces stiff competition from the chasing pack.

Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners are the main challenges with both at five-under though Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Justin Rose (-2) and Scottie Scheffler (-2) cannot be discounted.

Rory McIlroy has not looked his best this week but rounds of 71, 69 and 69 have placed the Northern Irishman at one under par and a low round at Oak Hill this afternoon would him the chance to claim another major title.

He’s partnered alongside club pro Michael Block this afternoon after the 46-year-old Californian fired his third successive round of 70 to remain at level par for the tournament.

Who will triumph at Oak Hill? Follow along for the latest updates from the final round of the 2023 US PGA Championship.