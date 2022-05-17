PGA Championship 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

World No 1 and tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler (Getty Images)

The PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on Thursday.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as a slight favourite after his emphatic victory at The Masters in April. Several of the American’s Ryder Cup teammates come into the year’s second major in strong form, though, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all impressing at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

All eyes will again be on Tiger Woods, who will be making just his second competitive appearance following his horrific car crash last year, but his long-time rival Phil Mickelson won’t defend his title as his exile from the PGA Tour continues.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are both among the favourites. Rahm hasn’t played since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of this month while McIlroy finished second at Augusta following a stunning final-day surge.

Here are the tee times for Day 1:

(All times BST; players American unless stated)

1300 John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E Yang (Kor)

1305 Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alex Noren (Swe) *

1311 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Matthew Borchert (CP), Troy Meritt

1316 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Colin Inglis (CP), Jinichiro Koruma (Jpn) *

1322 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Kyle Mendoz (CP), Chris Kirk

1327 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Michael Block (CP), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha) *

1333 Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira (Chi), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

1338 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau *

1344 Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1349 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa *

1355 Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

1400 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith (Aus) *

1406 Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1411 Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy (NI), Tiger Woods *

1417 Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1422 Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson *

1428 Richard Bland (Eng), Matt Jones (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1433 Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) *

1439 Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1444 Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley *

1450 Shawn Warren (CP), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1455 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland *

1501 Zac Oakley (CP), Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1506 Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer (CP), Oliver Bekker (Rsa) *

1512 Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne (CP), Bio Kim (Kor)

1517 Dylan Newman (CP), Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter (Eng) *

1825 Brandon Bingaman (CP), Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn) *

1830 Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II (CP), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1836 Tim Feenstra (CP), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), K.H Lee (Kor) *

1841 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (CP), Justin Harding (Rsa)

1847 Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller (CP), Alex Cejka (Ger)*

1852 Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1858 Russell Knox (Sco), Seamus Power (Irl), Scott Stallings *

1903 Shane Lowry (Irl), Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott (Aus)

1909 Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners (Can), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) *

1914 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

1920 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus), Keegan Bradley *

1925 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

1931 Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ *

1936 Jon Rahm (Esp), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1942 Webb Simpson, Branden Grace (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe) *

1947 Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ian Poulter

1953 Sepp Straka (Aut), J.J Spaun, Adam Schenk *

1958 Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel

2004 Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell *

2009 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

2015 Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt (CP) Lucas Herbert (Aus) *

2020 Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

2026 Tyler Collet (CP), Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy *

2031 Alex Beach (CP), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

2037 Luke List, Paul Dickinson (CP), Patton Kizzire *

2042 Jared Jones (CP), Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen