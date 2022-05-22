PGA Championship 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 4 including Rory McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy fell away from contention on day three (Getty Images)

Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after overcoming a shaky turn to surge out in front. Pereira birdied the last to card a 69 and remain ahead of overnight leader Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who put himself into contention after shooting an excellent 67.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow, however. After a run of five straight pars McIlroy pulled his tee shot to the par-three sixth into the water and ran up a double-bogey five to drop back to two under par. It would be followed by a triple-bogey six and although a run of birdies helped, McIlroy then dropped a further shot at the 18th to finish the day at level par overall.

Earlier in the day, Tiger Woods recorded his worst ever score in the PGA Championship as a successful battle to make the cut took a heavy toll at Southern Hills. Woods shot 79, his previous worst score in the US PGA being a 77 in the first round in 2011.

It was confirmed after the conclusion of the third day that Woods had withdrawn from the tournament and the 46-year-old will not play in the fourth round.

Here are the tee times for Day 4 (All times BST):

1:00 PM: Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

1:09 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire

1:18 PM: Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel

1:27 PM: Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters

1:36 PM: Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim

1:45 PM: Justin Harding, Jon Rahm

1:55 PM: Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman

2:05 PM: Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok

2:15 PM: Louis Oosthuizen, Shaun Norris

2:25 PM: Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel

2:35 PM: Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman

2:45 PM: Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

2:55 PM: Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

3:05 PM: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

3:15 PM: Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3:25 PM: Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk

3:45 PM: Brian Harman, Luke List

3:55 PM: Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka

4:05 PM: Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch

4:15 PM: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Shane Lowry

4:25 PM: Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley

4:35 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastián Muñoz

4:45 PM: Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed

4:55 PM: Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

5:05 PM: Laurie Canter, Justin Rose

5:15 PM: Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover

5:25 PM: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith

5:35 PM: Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

5:55 PM: Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge

6:05 PM: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

6:15 PM: Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

6:25 PM: Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

6:35 PM: Lucas Herbert, Max Homa

6:55 PM: Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

7:05 PM: Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas

7:15 PM: Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

7:25 PM: Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

7:35 PM: Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick