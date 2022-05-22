PGA Championship 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 4 including Rory McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick
Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after overcoming a shaky turn to surge out in front. Pereira birdied the last to card a 69 and remain ahead of overnight leader Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who put himself into contention after shooting an excellent 67.
Rory McIlroy’s bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow, however. After a run of five straight pars McIlroy pulled his tee shot to the par-three sixth into the water and ran up a double-bogey five to drop back to two under par. It would be followed by a triple-bogey six and although a run of birdies helped, McIlroy then dropped a further shot at the 18th to finish the day at level par overall.
Earlier in the day, Tiger Woods recorded his worst ever score in the PGA Championship as a successful battle to make the cut took a heavy toll at Southern Hills. Woods shot 79, his previous worst score in the US PGA being a 77 in the first round in 2011.
It was confirmed after the conclusion of the third day that Woods had withdrawn from the tournament and the 46-year-old will not play in the fourth round.
Here are the tee times for Day 4 (All times BST):
1:00 PM: Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
1:09 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire
1:18 PM: Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
1:27 PM: Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters
1:36 PM: Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim
1:45 PM: Justin Harding, Jon Rahm
1:55 PM: Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman
2:05 PM: Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok
2:15 PM: Louis Oosthuizen, Shaun Norris
2:25 PM: Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel
2:35 PM: Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman
2:45 PM: Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
2:55 PM: Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland
3:05 PM: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
3:15 PM: Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
3:25 PM: Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk
3:45 PM: Brian Harman, Luke List
3:55 PM: Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka
4:05 PM: Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch
4:15 PM: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Shane Lowry
4:25 PM: Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley
4:35 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastián Muñoz
4:45 PM: Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
4:55 PM: Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler
5:05 PM: Laurie Canter, Justin Rose
5:15 PM: Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover
5:25 PM: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith
5:35 PM: Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
5:55 PM: Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge
6:05 PM: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
6:15 PM: Chris Kirk, Davis Riley
6:25 PM: Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
6:35 PM: Lucas Herbert, Max Homa
6:55 PM: Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
7:05 PM: Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas
7:15 PM: Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power
7:25 PM: Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
7:35 PM: Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick