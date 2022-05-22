PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard & latest updates as Rory McIlroy surging and Mito Pereira leads

(AP)

Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after overcoming a shaky turn to surge out in front on Saturday. Pereira birdied the last to card a 69 and remain ahead of overnight leader Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who put himself into contention after shooting an excellent 67.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow, however. After a run of five straight pars, McIlroy pulled his tee shot to the par-three sixth into the water and ran up a double-bogey five to drop back to two under par. It would be followed by a triple-bogey six and although a run of birdies helped, McIlroy then dropped a further shot at the 18th to finish the day at level par overall.

Earlier in the day, Tiger Woods recorded his worst ever score in the PGA Championship as a successful battle to make the cut took a heavy toll at Southern Hills. Woods shot 79, his previous worst score in the US PGA being a 77 in the first round in 2011. “I just didn’t play well,” Woods said. “I didn’t hit the ball very well and got off to not the start I needed to get off to. I thought I hit a good tee shot down two and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side.”

It was confirmed after the conclusion of the third day that Woods had withdrawn from the tournament and the 46-year-old will not play in the fourth round.

Follow all the action on what promises to be an intriguing final day, below:

PGA Championship leaderboard (tee times in BST)

-9: Pereira (7.35pm)

-6: Zalatoris (7.25pm), Fitzpatrick (7.35pm)

-5: Young (7.25pm)

-4: Ancer (7.15pm)

-3: McIlroy, Power (7.15pm)

-2: Watson (6.55pm), Cink (7.05pm), Thomas (7.05pm)

Rory McIlroy is out on the course, surging after starting his round 9 shots back

Upcoming tee times

18:49 , Luke Baker

Within an hour, the leaders will all be out on the course. Here are the tee times to keep an eye out for and we’ll keep you across everything:

Story continues

6:55 PM: Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

7:05 PM: Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas

7:15 PM: Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

7:25 PM: Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

7:35 PM: Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Three in a row for Rory

18:44 , Luke Baker

At what point do we say Rory McIlroy is legitimately in contention... Another par 4 and another birdie for McIlroy as he sinks his putt on the 4th green.

That’s three birdies on the spin, he’s up to -3 and that’s currently a tie for 6th. Still 6 strokes behind Mito Pereira but logic says the Chilean will be coming back towards the field today.

(Getty Images)

Smith makes early move

18:31 , Luke Baker

Cameron Smith is another man who was flirting with the top of the leaderboard earlier this week. He fell away with a Saturday 73 but he’s back to Evens as he birdies the 4th.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele are playing together and they both par the 1st to stay at Evens. Fleetwood then leaves a birdie putt short on the 2nd green, while Schauffele follows him in for par.

Back-to-back birdies for Rory

18:28 , Luke Baker

And Rory McIlroy does indeed sink his putt at the 3rd. Two-under through three holes and he’s at -2 now. That’s currently T7 and a couple more birdies would see him right in the mix...

Rory McIlroy with a birdie look at 3

18:26 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy seemingly fancying this today. Following his birdie at 2, he sticks an iron into the heart of the green at the 3rd. Maybe a ten-footer for another birdie.

Birdie on the board for Rory McIlroy

18:25 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy has sort of done a ‘reverse Rory’ this week. Normally he starts a major slowly then comes storming on for a top-ten finish.

This week, he led after round one but has faded with sub-standard Friday and Saturdays. He looks like he’s started his Sunday charge from too far back though - a birdie at the 2nd as he holes a mid-range putt.

-1 for the tournament now and into the top ten. If he could somehow post, say a 64 to get to -6 that would ask some questions of the leaders at least.

(Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann birdies the 3rd

18:10 , Luke Baker

No-one out on the course is in the red numbers for the championship just yet but Joaquin Niemann, who flirted with the top of the leaderboard in the first couple of days, has just birdied the par-four 3rd to climb to Evens for the week.

That’s currently a tie for 17th, alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The latter has just teed off.

Tiger Woods deserves better than to be a ‘ceremonial golfer’, says Paul McGinley

18:06 , Luke Baker

Paul McGinley hopes Tiger Woods can avoid ending his career as a “ceremonial golfer” following his withdrawal from the US PGA Championship.

Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round, his worst score ever in the event by two shots.

That left the 46-year-old tied for last among the 79 players to make the cut and tournament officials later announced that Woods had withdrawn from a major championship for the first time in his professional career.

Former Ryder Cup captain McGinley, now an analyst for the Golf Channel, said: “All we can do is wish him well.

“We’d love to see him back, we want to see him back. He’s such a proud player that he doesn’t want to come back and just be a ceremonial golfer.”

Tiger Woods deserves better than to be a ‘ceremonial golfer’, says Paul McGinley

Rory McIlroy off to a solid start

18:01 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy’s round is underway and he pars the 1st to stay at evens for the Championship. Just the nine strokes behind Mito Pereira.

All Rory can do is try and shoot low and then hope for something truly bizarre to happen behind him.

Matthew Fitzpatrick three shots off the pace headed into final round at US PGA Championship

18:00 , Luke Baker

Six days after declaring Southern Hills was “not really my cup of tea”, Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the final round of the PGA Championship in contention for a maiden major title.

It came as Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament just hours after recording his worst score in the event. Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.

But later in evening Fitzpatrick made light of the cold, breezy conditions to card a superb 67 and end a rollercoaster day three shots behind pacesetter Mito Pereira, the PGA Tour rookie continuing to impress on just his second major start.

Pereira went from one behind playing partner Will Zalatoris to four ahead in the space of six holes, then saw his lead cut to a single shot after four bogeys in five holes around the turn before back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14.

The 27-year-old from Chile also birdied the last to card a 69 and finish nine under par, with Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris – who recovered from playing his first seven holes in four over to return a 73 – on six under.

Matthew Fitzpatrick three shots behind headed into final round at PGA Championship

Mito Pereira with three-shot lead at PGA Championship as Tiger Woods withdraws

17:55 , Luke Baker

Chile’s Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Championship, which will be played without the presence of a previous winner at Southern Hills.

Moments after Pereira birdied the 18th to bring round three to a close, tournament officials announced that Tiger Woods had withdrawn from a major for the first time in his career.

The news came as no real surprise given that Woods had earlier struggled to a nine-over-par 79, by two shots his worst ever score in the event and one which left him in joint last of the 79 players that made the cut.

Whether Woods – who won the 2007 US PGA at Southern Hills – will contest next month’s US Open remains to be seen, although he has previously stated his intention of teeing it up in the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews in July.

Playing in just the second major of his career, Pereira’s third round of 69 gave him a three-shot advantage over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and halfway leader Will Zalatoris, with Cameron Young a shot further back.

Matt Fitzpatrick relishing chance at securing first major title at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy suffers early blow to slip further back at PGA Championship

17:52 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy has just teed off on the final day at Southern Hills. Here’s a reminder how he got on yesterday:

Rory McIlroy suffers early blow to slip further back at PGA Championship

Tee times to look out for

17:34 , Luke Baker

A few notable tee times coming up soon, including Rory McIlroy. Here’s some to watch:

5:45 PM: Rory McIlroy, Adri Arnaus

6:05 PM: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

6:25 PM: Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

6:35 PM: Lucas Herbert, Max Homa

(AP)

PGA Championship - early movers

17:19 , Luke Baker

While no-one out on the course this early is likely to challenge for the title, they can give an idea of course conditions and what scoring might be like for the leaders later on.

Perhaps pleasingly for Mito Pereira, who defends a three-shot lead, he shouldn’t have anyone haring up from behind with scoring looking tough.

Of the eight men to complete their round so far, only Billy Horschel has shot under par - with a one-under 69.

And of the 50-odd players who’ve started their rounds today, only three are currently at two-under for it - Kevin Streelman (through 15 holes), Harold Varner (thru 6) and Talor Gooch (thru 5). Not good news for those looking to make up ground.

PGA Championship

17:10 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s final-day coverage of the PGA Championship from Southern Hills.

There’s plenty of drama in store in Oklahoma as, barring something miraculous, we’ll crown a first-time major winner - which has become something of a tradition at the PGA Championship.

The top six names on the leaderboard are all going for a maiden major, with Chile’s Mito Pereira leading the way at -9. He’s three strokes clear of Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, who he’ll tee off alongside at 7.35pm, and Will Zalatoris.

Cameron Young is a shot further back at -5, Abraham Ancer at -4 and Seamus Power at -3. It will be a huge task for anyone further back than that to turn things around and lift the Wanamaker Trophy at around midnight this evening.