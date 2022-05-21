PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in mix after Tiger Woods makes cut

Tiger Woods was among the early starters on Moving Day at Southern Hills (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.

The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with a 65 on Friday as he bids to win his maiden major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the final group, who had never previously made the cut at a major. There is a packed field in close pursuit behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman failed to build on his spectacular start and carded a one-over-par round of 71 yesterday and now sits five shots off the lead.

Tiger Woods once again showed extraordinary mettle to avoid the cut after a round of 69, although his hopes of a 16th major victory are now obsolete. There are several notable names who failed to make the cut, though, including world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely frustrating,” Scheffler said. “I’m disappointed too. It’s never fun missing a cut. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to grind it out as hard as I could. I just didn’t have it this week.”

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods gives himself a fighting chance at saving par with a beautiful fade around the tree on the left of the fairway to roll it into the green - but the par putt stops a foot short, so he if left to tap in for bogey-five.

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

But it comes down with a splash for Woods at the second. After making his par, his drive at the long par 4 fails to carry the burn that snakes its way across the fairway.

15:13 , Jamie Braidwood

A gutsy par putt for Woods at the first! After catching the front edge of the green with his approach into the green, his third shot left him with 13 feet. Still, he rolled it into the hole to remain at +4.

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods’ introduction includes his four PGA Championships, and he gets underway with a drive down the left of the fairway.

14:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Collin Morikawa starts his round with a bogey at the first to slip further down the leaderboard at +5.

Woods is approaching the first tee now. South Africa’s Shaun Norris has the honour/unenviable task of playing alongside him today.

14:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Hideki Matsuyama has just got things going on the third day by rolling in a birdie putt from 45 feet.

It’s moving day but there’s a long way for the 2021 Masters champion to go after starting on +4.

Tiger Woods will tee off before the hour.

14:14 , Tom Kershaw

Tyrrell Hatton has never been shy of voicing his displeasure and, after branding Augusta “unfair at times” last month, the Englishman took aim at the greens at Southern Hills yesterday.

Tyrrell Hatton criticises state of greens at Southern Hills

13:51 , Tom Kershaw

There were some notable names who have not made the weekend, though, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion had come into the week as a slight favourite but often cut a frustrated figure as he failed to live up to his own expectations.

“I had some good shots I had some bad ones, and I was punished pretty severely for the bad ones,” Scheffler said. “Today, I hit a lot of good shots it just got a few weird gusts and couldn’t make any putts.”

“Definitely frustrating. I’m disappointed too. It’s never fun missing a cut. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to grind it out as hard as I could. I just didn’t have it this week.”

13:38 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods faced an uphill struggle to make the cut yesterday after a disappointing opening round, but the 15-time major champion showed his grit once again to grind out a round of 69 that saw him into the weekend.

Rory McIlroy hails ‘ultimate pro’ Tiger Woods for making cut at PGA Championship

13:24 , Tom Kershaw

Brian Harman will be playing in a one-ball and leading off the action on day three. He was due to start at 1pm but tee times have been pushed back 37 minutes due to thunderstorms in the Southern Hills area.

13:18 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third day of the PGA Championship.

Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira into the weekend as the American bids to win his first major. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy remain in contention, despite the latter’s disappointing round yesterday, while Bubba Watson burst into the fold with a brilliant round of 63. There is English hope too with Matt Fitzpatrick six shots back as he attempts to land his first win on US soil.