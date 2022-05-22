PGA Championship 2022: Justin Thomas beats Will Zalatoris in playoff after Mito Pereira double-bogeys 18th
Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate playoff to claim the US PGA Championship 2022, after a final-hole collapse saw Mito Pereira drop from leader to third.
The Chilean had led throughout the final day and was an inch from sinking a birdie on the 17th, before a wayward drive left him in trouble on the final hole and he unravalled as the pressure built.
An eventual double-bogey left him on four-under, putting Zalatoris and Thomas into the playoff on five-under apiece.
Thomas had started the day seven off the lead, but triumphed in the playoff to claim the The Wanamaker Trophy.
Both birdied the first playoff hole, but while a great tee shot left Thomas able to birdie the second too, Zalatoris could only make par.
And a par on the third was enough to seal victory for Thomas, with Zalatoris unable to sink a long-range birdie.
That meant a second major and a second PGA Championship success for the 29-year-old, following his triumph at Quail Hollow.
This time around Southern Hills was the setting for Thomas’ first triumph on the PGA Tour since he won the Players Championship, almost exactly a year ago.
More to follow...