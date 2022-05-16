PGA Championship 2022: Full field confirmed including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy but no Phil Mickelson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Latham-Coyle
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer
  • Brooks Koepka
    Brooks Koepka
    American professional golfer
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  • Paul Casey
    Paul Casey
    Professional golfer
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has been confirmed as part of the field for the 2022 USPGA Championship, with defending champion Phil Mickelson confirmed to be absent from the event.

Woods made his return to top-level golf after a long injury lay-off at the Masters in April, but has not entered another tournament since.

He will, however, hope to continue to build fitness and form at a course he knows well - Woods won his fourth PGA Championship and 13th major overall on the tournament’s last visit to Southern Hills in 2007.

Mickelson, meanwhile, has not played since February after making controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, missing the year’s first major at Augusta for the first time in 28 years.

The 51-year-old became the oldest major winner with victory at Kiawah Island last year but will not return for a defence.

Among the contenders in Tulsa could be Jordan Spieth, who has been in excellent recent touch and hopes to complete a career Grand Slam having won the three other majors, and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, now world number one and a top-ten finisher at each of his two appearances at this event.

Rory McIlroy will be bidding to end his eight-year major drought, while two-time winner Brooks Koepka has entered despite withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson last week.

Paul Casey has been forced to pull out of the field due to a back injury.

Tiger Woods won his 13th major title the last time Southern Hills staged the US PGA Championship in 2007 (PA Wire)
Tiger Woods won his 13th major title the last time Southern Hills staged the US PGA Championship in 2007 (PA Wire)

The 2021 Senior PGA Championship was also held at Southern Hills, with Alex Cejka earning a place at this year’s USPGA with victory last May.

The field for the 104th PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club (players listed in the first qualification category for which they are eligible):

USPGA CHAMPIONS: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Y.E. Yang, Padraig Harrington, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem, John Daly.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson.

U.S. PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (3 YEARS): Cameron Smith.

SENIOR PGA CHAMPION: Alex Cejka.

TOP 15 AND TIES FROM 2021 USPGA: Louis Oosthuizen, Harry Higgs, Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Kevin Streelman, Will Zalatoris.

TOP 20 FROM PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Jesse Mueller, Jared Jones, Michael Block, Wyatt Worthington II, Ryan Vermeer, Sean McCarty, Shawn Warren, Colin Inglis, Zac Oakley, Kyle Mendoza, Matt Borchert, Nic Ishee, Tyler Collet, Austin Hurt, Dylan Newman, Brandon Bingaman, Casey Pyne, Paul Dickinson, Alex Beach, Tim Feenstra.

U.S. PGA TOUR WINNERS DATING TO 2021 CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE: Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay, Garrick Higgo, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Seamus Power, Cameron Champ, Xander Schauffele, Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Luke List, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann, Sepp Straka, Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey, J.J. Spaun.

2021 RYDER CUP PLAYERS STILL INSIDE TOP 100 IN THE WORLD ON MAY 8: Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.

TOP 70 IN PGA POINTS (OFFICIAL U.S. PGA TOUR MONEY FROM 2021 AT&T BYRON NELSON THROUGH 2022 WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP): Cameron Young, Anirban Lahiri, Russell Henley, Cameron Tringale, K.H. Lee, Troy Merritt, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas, Sebastian Munoz, Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Brian Harman, Aaron Wise, Branden Grace.

SPECIAL INVITATIONS: Adri Arnaus, Oliver Bekker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, Laurie Canter, Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel, Rikuya Hoshino, Yuki Inamori, Zach Johnson, Matt Jones, Takumi Kanaya, Bio Kim, Chan Kim, Joohyung Kim, Si Woo Kim, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Chris Kirk, Jinichiro Kozuma, Matt Kuchar, Pablo Larrazabal, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Daniel van Tonder, Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff.

TO COMPLETE FIELD, PLAYERS BEYOND 70TH IN U.S. PGA POINTS: Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizzire, Davis Riley, Brendan Steele, Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Schenk, Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Joel Dahmen.

ALTERNATES: Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Pat Perez, Doc Redman, Chez Reavie

WITHDRAWALS: Jimmy Walker, Kazuki Higa, Harris English, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Paul Casey, Sungjae Im.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see