PGA Championship 2020 tee times, pairings for Sunday's Round 4

The 2020 PGA Championship field underwent a big shakeup in Round 3. The surprise 36-hole leader faltered and multiple top-flight players pushed past him on the leaderboard.

As all this was happening on moving day, the guy who has won this event the past two years stayed in range of a hat trick, nestled within a thick group of contenders.

Sunday's Round 4 will begin with the top 12 players separated by three strokes. The 54-hole leader, Dustin Johnson, is at 9 under par after carding a 5-under 65 Saturday at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park. He tied for the low round of the day with Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler (-8) will be Johnson's playing partner in the final pairing, while Cameron Champ (-8) and Morikawa (-7) will be in the pairing just ahead of them.

Just ahead of Morikawa and Champ will be Brooks Koepka, the 2018 and 2019 PGA champion. He's also at 7 under, and he's talking trash.

"I like my chances," Koepka said, per Golf Digest. "When I've been in this position before, I've capitalized (Koepka has won four majors). I don't know, [DJ's] only won one (the 2016 U.S. Open)."

Haotong Li, who led after two rounds, managed just a 3-over 73 in Round 3. He's four strokes behind Johnson.

The results of the tournament's third day produced new pairings and tee times. Below is a full breakdown of the 2020 PGA Championship, including tee times and groupings for Round 4:

PGA Championship tee times & pairings

Round 4 of the 2020 PGA Championship will start at 10 a.m. ET as Sung Kang tees off on Hole 1. The final pairing of the day — Johnson and Scheffler — will tee off at 4:50 p.m. ET.

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 9

11:40 a.m. Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An

(All times Eastern; all golfers begin at Hole 1)