PGA Championship 2019: Five crazy stats from Brooks Koepka's repeat

Brooks Koepka seemed unfazed by the PGA Championship's new date on the PGA Tour calendar. He easily cruised to a wire-to-wire victory at Bethpage Black that was rarely in doubt.

Starting with a 7-under 63 on Thursday, Koepka overcame a rough back nine on Sunday and marched to victory, defeating runner-up Dustin Johnson by two strokes and the rest of the field by at least six strokes.

Koepka joined Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win the PGA Championship in consecutive years, since it became a stroke play event in 1958. He is also the first two-time winner since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

Despite shooting 4-over par in the final two rounds, Koepka's victory featured several PGA Championship records that may not be surpassed for some time. Here are the five best.

Koepka is the first golfer to simultaneously hold back-to-back titles at two majors

Tiger Woods has never done it. Jack Nicklaus has never done it. Arnold Palmer has never done it. None of golf's all-time best have achieved the rare feat.

Koepka's 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open wins and 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship victories make this record belong exclusively to him. This is after nearly winning the Masters in April, which would have given him three consecutive major victories.

With the U.S. Open taking place next month, can Koepka three-peat?

Only four others have registered wire-to-wire wins at the PGA Championship

This isa list that Nicklaus is on, but there aren't many others outside of him. Hal Sutton was the last wire-to-wire winner at the PGA Championship 36 years ago.

Although Koepka's finish wasn't as smooth as his start, he was still able to hold on to his lead from Thursday through the 18th hole on Sunday. Koepka led by one stroke after the first round, seven strokes after the second and third round and ended up beating Johnson by two shots.

His first 36 holes were record-breaking

Koepka's red-hot first two rounds set the framework for his march to victory.

He shot a 128 (63, 65) on Thursday and Friday for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history. His seven-stroke lead at the conclusion of the second round also set a record for the largest lead in PGA Championship hole through the first 36 holes. It was also the largest at the halfway point of any major since the 1934 British Open.

While it never came to fruition, Koepka's first two rounds set him to break the PGA Championship aggregate score record of 264, set by Koepka himself last year.

Koepka bogied five holes on the back nine on Sunday — and still won

Koepka let out a smile and a fist pump after closing out the victory, but he likely won't be satisfied with the way he finished after his torrid start.

After holding a five-stroke lead through 10 holes, Koepka bogeyed four straight holes, from No. 11-14, before also carding a bogey on the 17th hole to allow Johnson to close in on him and briefly make it interesting.

Considering he had only five bogeys — four on the back nine — through the first 54 holes, Koepka's stumble was suprising.

Night and day major appearances

Check out this crazy stat regarding how different Koepka's fared since his first 14 majors.

In Brooks Koepka’s first 14 career Major tournaments, he shot a combined 15-OVER par.



Since then, Koepka has gone on to shoot 63-UNDER, and the winner of four of his last eight Major appearances. pic.twitter.com/GBdt900x6a



If you're wondering about Koepka's history at The Open Championship — the major he has struggled in the most since his major run — well, he finished in an underwhelming tie for 39th last year, but has two top finishes, including a tie for sixth in 2017.

A change of fortune this year would give him his fifth major victory in the past three years, a feat few in golf have accomplished.