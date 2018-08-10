PGA Championship 2018: Tony Finau on fire through front 9 in Round 2

Tony Finau did little wrong through his first nine in Round 2 at Bellerive Golf Course.

Tony Finau is heating up, and just in time.

Finau, who has only one PGA Tour win, opened his second round of the 2018 PGA Championship with SEVEN birdies — five consecutive ones from the first to fifth hole and makes the turn after shooting 3-under 32 on the front nine.

The only hiccups came on the par-3 sixth hole where his tee shot went into the water and he two-putted for a triple bogey, and again on the par-4 9th where his drive landed in the right rough and he escaped with a two-putt.

Finau is playing with Xander Schauffele and Jim Furyk, and will be eyeing a major championship record.

