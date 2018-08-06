2018 PGA Championship odds: Tiger Woods among favorites to win year's final major

Tiger Woods' rough weekend — a pair of 73s after contending halfway through — at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational has done little to affect how oddsmakers see him heading into the year's last major, the PGA Championship this week in St. Louis.

Woods, who finished tied for sixth place at Carnoustie in the British Open but faded to 31st at the Bridgestone, remains a 16-1 pick (same as he opened), the fourth-best odds to win the PGA Championship, according to Sportsbook.ag (via VegasInsider.com).

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the favorite entering tournament week at Bellerive at 9-1. Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas, fresh off an impressive victory at the WGC Bridgestone, and Rory McIlroy are next at 12-1.

British Open winnner Francesco Molinari is among a group at 20-1 odds.

The 100th PGA Championship Thursday through Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in suburban St. Louis.

Odds to win the 2018 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth 18/1

MORE: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Three takeaways from final visit at Firestone | 2018 PGA Championship: Tiger Woods has ‘three days to clean it up’ after lost WGC weekend

Golfer Odds Dustin Johnson 9/1 Justin Thomas 12/1 Rory McIlroy 12/1 Tiger Woods 16/1 Jordan Spieth 18/1 Brooks Koepka 20/1 Jason Day 20/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Rickie Fowler 20/1 Francesco Molinari 25/1 Jon Rahm 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Hideki Matsuyama 40/1 Patrick Reed 40/1 Xander Schauffele 40/1 Henrik Stenson 45/1 Alex Noren 50/1 Bubba Watson 50/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Tony Finau 50/1 Patrick Cantlay 55/1 Marc Leishman 60/1 Bryson Dechambeau 65/1 Matt Kuchar 65/1 Phil Mickelson 65/1 Sergio Garcia 65/1 Webb Simpson 65/1 Louis Oosthuizen 70/1 Adam Scott 75/1 Branden Grace 75/1 Ian Poulter 80/1 Kyle Stanley 85/1 Kevin Kisner 90/1 Charley Hoffman 100/1 Daniel Berger 100/1 Hao Tong Li 100/1 Keegan Bradley 100/1 Kevin Chappell 100/1 Thomas Pieters 100/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 100/1 Tyrrell Hatton 100/1 Zach Johnson 100/1 Byeong Hun An 120/1 James Hahn 120/1 Brandt Snedeker 125/1 Brian Harman 125/1 Charl Schwartzel 125/1 Emiliano Grillo 125/1 Jimmy Walker 125/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 125/1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 125/1 Russell Henley 125/1 Ryan Moore 125/1 Beau Hossler 150/1 Billy Horschel 150/1 Chesson Hadley 150/1 Gary Woodland 150/1 Haitong Li 150/1 JB Holmes 150/1 Jason Dufner 150/1 Kevin Na 150/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150/1 Luke List 150/1 Ollie Schneiderjans 150/1 Shane Lowry 150/1 Shubhankar Sharma 150/1 Si Woo Kim 150/1 Whee Kim 150/1 Chris Wood 175/1 Danny Willett 175/1 Pat Perez 175/1 Russell Knox 175/1 Aaron Wise 200/1 Adam Hadwin 200/1 Andy Sullivan 200/1 Anirban Lahiri 200/1 Austin Cook 200/1 Bill Haas 200/1 Brendan Steele 200/1 Cameron Smith 200/1 Charles Howell III 200/1 Chez Reavie 200/1 Eddier Pepperell 200/1 Jamie Lovermark 200/1 Jhonattan Vegas 200/1 Martin Kaymer 200/1 Nick Watney 200/1 Peter Uihlein 200/1 Ryan Fox 200/1 Alexander Levy 250/1 Brian Gay 250/1 Dylan Fritelli 250/1 Julian Suri 250/1 Padraig Harrington 250/1 Paul Dunne 250/1 Ross Fisher 250/1 Scott Piercy 250/1 Stewart Cink 250/1 Troy Merritt 250/1 Yusaku Miyazato 250/1 Alexander Bjork 300/1 Andrew Landry 300/1 Brandon Stone 300/1 Jason Kokrak 300/1 Jim Furyk 300/1 Jj Spaun 300/1 Jordan Smith 300/1 Jorge Campillo 300/1 Justin Harding 300/1 Matt Wallace 300/1 Michael Kim 300/1 Patton Kizzire 300/1 Ryan Armour 300/1 Sungjae Im 300/1 Brice Garnett 400/1 Chris Stroud 400/1 Michael Lorenzo Vera 400/1 Satoshi Kodaira 400/1 Scott Brown 400/1 Shugo Imahira 400/1 Yuta Ikeda 400/1 David Love III 500/1 Mikko Korhonen 500/1 Ryuko Tokimatsu 500/1 Seungsu Han 500/1 Ted Potter Jr. 500/1 Vijay Singh 500/1 Y.E. Yang 500/1 Zach J. Johnson 500/1 Paul Broadhurst 750/1 Thomas Bjorn 750/1 Bob Sowards 1000/1 Brian Smock 1000/1 Craig Bowden 1000/1 Craig Hocknull 1000/1 Danny Balin 1000/1 David Muttitt 1000/1 Jason Schmuhl 1000/1 Jaysen Hansen 1000/1 Johan Kok 1000/1 John Daly 1000/1 Marty Jertson 1000/1 Matt Borchert 1000/1 Matt Dobyns 1000/1 Michael Block 1000/1 Rich Berberian 1000/1 Sean McCarty 1000/1 Shawn Warren 1000/1 Ben Kern 1250/1 Rich Beem 1500/1 Ryan Vermeer 1500/1 Shaun Micheel 1500/1 Omar Uresti 2000/1

Story Continues

Updated 9 a.m. ET Aug. 6, 2018