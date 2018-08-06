2018 PGA Championship odds: Tiger Woods among favorites to win year's final major
Tiger Woods' rough weekend — a pair of 73s after contending halfway through — at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational has done little to affect how oddsmakers see him heading into the year's last major, the PGA Championship this week in St. Louis.
Woods, who finished tied for sixth place at Carnoustie in the British Open but faded to 31st at the Bridgestone, remains a 16-1 pick (same as he opened), the fourth-best odds to win the PGA Championship, according to Sportsbook.ag (via VegasInsider.com).
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the favorite entering tournament week at Bellerive at 9-1. Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas, fresh off an impressive victory at the WGC Bridgestone, and Rory McIlroy are next at 12-1.
British Open winnner Francesco Molinari is among a group at 20-1 odds.
The 100th PGA Championship Thursday through Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in suburban St. Louis.
Odds to win the 2018 PGA Championship
Golfer
Odds
Dustin Johnson
9/1
Justin Thomas
12/1
Rory McIlroy
12/1
Tiger Woods
16/1
Jordan Spieth
18/1
Brooks Koepka
20/1
Jason Day
20/1
Justin Rose
20/1
Rickie Fowler
20/1
Francesco Molinari
25/1
Jon Rahm
25/1
Tommy Fleetwood
25/1
Hideki Matsuyama
40/1
Patrick Reed
40/1
Xander Schauffele
40/1
Henrik Stenson
45/1
Alex Noren
50/1
Bubba Watson
50/1
Paul Casey
50/1
Tony Finau
50/1
Patrick Cantlay
55/1
Marc Leishman
60/1
Bryson Dechambeau
65/1
Matt Kuchar
65/1
Phil Mickelson
65/1
Sergio Garcia
65/1
Webb Simpson
65/1
Louis Oosthuizen
70/1
Adam Scott
75/1
Branden Grace
75/1
Ian Poulter
80/1
Kyle Stanley
85/1
Kevin Kisner
90/1
Charley Hoffman
100/1
Daniel Berger
100/1
Hao Tong Li
100/1
Keegan Bradley
100/1
Kevin Chappell
100/1
Thomas Pieters
100/1
Thorbjorn Olesen
100/1
Tyrrell Hatton
100/1
Zach Johnson
100/1
Byeong Hun An
120/1
James Hahn
120/1
Brandt Snedeker
125/1
Brian Harman
125/1
Charl Schwartzel
125/1
Emiliano Grillo
125/1
Jimmy Walker
125/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick
125/1
Rafa Cabrera Bello
125/1
Russell Henley
125/1
Ryan Moore
125/1
Beau Hossler
150/1
Billy Horschel
150/1
Chesson Hadley
150/1
Gary Woodland
150/1
Haitong Li
150/1
JB Holmes
150/1
Jason Dufner
150/1
Kevin Na
150/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
150/1
Luke List
150/1
Ollie Schneiderjans
150/1
Shane Lowry
150/1
Shubhankar Sharma
150/1
Si Woo Kim
150/1
Whee Kim
150/1
Chris Wood
175/1
Danny Willett
175/1
Pat Perez
175/1
Russell Knox
175/1
Aaron Wise
200/1
Adam Hadwin
200/1
Andy Sullivan
200/1
Anirban Lahiri
200/1
Austin Cook
200/1
Bill Haas
200/1
Brendan Steele
200/1
Cameron Smith
200/1
Charles Howell III
200/1
Chez Reavie
200/1
Eddier Pepperell
200/1
Jamie Lovermark
200/1
Jhonattan Vegas
200/1
Martin Kaymer
200/1
Nick Watney
200/1
Peter Uihlein
200/1
Ryan Fox
200/1
Alexander Levy
250/1
Brian Gay
250/1
Dylan Fritelli
250/1
Julian Suri
250/1
Padraig Harrington
250/1
Paul Dunne
250/1
Ross Fisher
250/1
Scott Piercy
250/1
Stewart Cink
250/1
Troy Merritt
250/1
Yusaku Miyazato
250/1
Alexander Bjork
300/1
Andrew Landry
300/1
Brandon Stone
300/1
Jason Kokrak
300/1
Jim Furyk
300/1
Jj Spaun
300/1
Jordan Smith
300/1
Jorge Campillo
300/1
Justin Harding
300/1
Matt Wallace
300/1
Michael Kim
300/1
Patton Kizzire
300/1
Ryan Armour
300/1
Sungjae Im
300/1
Brice Garnett
400/1
Chris Stroud
400/1
Michael Lorenzo Vera
400/1
Satoshi Kodaira
400/1
Scott Brown
400/1
Shugo Imahira
400/1
Yuta Ikeda
400/1
David Love III
500/1
Mikko Korhonen
500/1
Ryuko Tokimatsu
500/1
Seungsu Han
500/1
Ted Potter Jr.
500/1
Vijay Singh
500/1
Y.E. Yang
500/1
Zach J. Johnson
500/1
Paul Broadhurst
750/1
Thomas Bjorn
750/1
Bob Sowards
1000/1
Brian Smock
1000/1
Craig Bowden
1000/1
Craig Hocknull
1000/1
Danny Balin
1000/1
David Muttitt
1000/1
Jason Schmuhl
1000/1
Jaysen Hansen
1000/1
Johan Kok
1000/1
John Daly
1000/1
Marty Jertson
1000/1
Matt Borchert
1000/1
Matt Dobyns
1000/1
Michael Block
1000/1
Rich Berberian
1000/1
Sean McCarty
1000/1
Shawn Warren
1000/1
Ben Kern
1250/1
Rich Beem
1500/1
Ryan Vermeer
1500/1
Shaun Micheel
1500/1
Omar Uresti
2000/1
Updated 9 a.m. ET Aug. 6, 2018