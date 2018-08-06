2018 PGA Championship odds: Tiger Woods among favorites to win year's final major

Despite Tiger Woods' lost weekend at the WGC Bridgestone, he remains a 16-1 pick at the PGA Championship this week at Bellerive.

Tiger Woods' rough weekend — a pair of 73s after contending halfway through — at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational has done little to affect how oddsmakers see him heading into the year's last major, the PGA Championship this week in St. Louis.

Woods, who finished tied for sixth place at Carnoustie in the British Open but faded to 31st at the Bridgestone, remains a 16-1 pick (same as he opened), the fourth-best odds to win the PGA Championship, according to Sportsbook.ag (via VegasInsider.com).

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the favorite entering tournament week at Bellerive at 9-1. Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas, fresh off an impressive victory at the WGC Bridgestone, and Rory McIlroy are next at 12-1.

British Open winnner Francesco Molinari is among a group at 20-1 odds.

The 100th PGA Championship Thursday through Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in suburban St. Louis.

Odds to win the 2018 PGA Championship

Golfer

Odds

Dustin Johnson

9/1

Justin Thomas

12/1

Rory McIlroy

12/1

Tiger Woods

16/1

Jordan Spieth

18/1

Brooks Koepka

20/1

Jason Day

20/1

Justin Rose

20/1

Rickie Fowler

20/1

Francesco Molinari

25/1

Jon Rahm

25/1

Tommy Fleetwood

25/1

Hideki Matsuyama

40/1

Patrick Reed

40/1

Xander Schauffele

40/1

Henrik Stenson

45/1

Alex Noren

50/1

Bubba Watson

50/1

Paul Casey

50/1

Tony Finau

50/1

Patrick Cantlay

55/1

Marc Leishman

60/1

Bryson Dechambeau

65/1

Matt Kuchar

65/1

Phil Mickelson

65/1

Sergio Garcia

65/1

Webb Simpson

65/1

Louis Oosthuizen

70/1

Adam Scott

75/1

Branden Grace

75/1

Ian Poulter

80/1

Kyle Stanley

85/1

Kevin Kisner

90/1

Charley Hoffman

100/1

Daniel Berger

100/1

Hao Tong Li

100/1

Keegan Bradley

100/1

Kevin Chappell

100/1

Thomas Pieters

100/1

Thorbjorn Olesen

100/1

Tyrrell Hatton

100/1

Zach Johnson

100/1

Byeong Hun An

120/1

James Hahn

120/1

Brandt Snedeker

125/1

Brian Harman

125/1

Charl Schwartzel

125/1

Emiliano Grillo

125/1

Jimmy Walker

125/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick

125/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello

125/1

Russell Henley

125/1

Ryan Moore

125/1

Beau Hossler

150/1

Billy Horschel

150/1

Chesson Hadley

150/1

Gary Woodland

150/1

Haitong Li

150/1

JB Holmes

150/1

Jason Dufner

150/1

Kevin Na

150/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

150/1

Luke List

150/1

Ollie Schneiderjans

150/1

Shane Lowry

150/1

Shubhankar Sharma

150/1

Si Woo Kim

150/1

Whee Kim

150/1

Chris Wood

175/1

Danny Willett

175/1

Pat Perez

175/1

Russell Knox

175/1

Aaron Wise

200/1

Adam Hadwin

200/1

Andy Sullivan

200/1

Anirban Lahiri

200/1

Austin Cook

200/1

Bill Haas

200/1

Brendan Steele

200/1

Cameron Smith

200/1

Charles Howell III

200/1

Chez Reavie

200/1

Eddier Pepperell

200/1

Jamie Lovermark

200/1

Jhonattan Vegas

200/1

Martin Kaymer

200/1

Nick Watney

200/1

Peter Uihlein

200/1

Ryan Fox

200/1

Alexander Levy

250/1

Brian Gay

250/1

Dylan Fritelli

250/1

Julian Suri

250/1

Padraig Harrington

250/1

Paul Dunne

250/1

Ross Fisher

250/1

Scott Piercy

250/1

Stewart Cink

250/1

Troy Merritt

250/1

Yusaku Miyazato

250/1

Alexander Bjork

300/1

Andrew Landry

300/1

Brandon Stone

300/1

Jason Kokrak

300/1

Jim Furyk

300/1

Jj Spaun

300/1

Jordan Smith

300/1

Jorge Campillo

300/1

Justin Harding

300/1

Matt Wallace

300/1

Michael Kim

300/1

Patton Kizzire

300/1

Ryan Armour

300/1

Sungjae Im

300/1

Brice Garnett

400/1

Chris Stroud

400/1

Michael Lorenzo Vera

400/1

Satoshi Kodaira

400/1

Scott Brown

400/1

Shugo Imahira

400/1

Yuta Ikeda

400/1

David Love III

500/1

Mikko Korhonen

500/1

Ryuko Tokimatsu

500/1

Seungsu Han

500/1

Ted Potter Jr.

500/1

Vijay Singh

500/1

Y.E. Yang

500/1

Zach J. Johnson

500/1

Paul Broadhurst

750/1

Thomas Bjorn

750/1

Bob Sowards

1000/1

Brian Smock

1000/1

Craig Bowden

1000/1

Craig Hocknull

1000/1

Danny Balin

1000/1

David Muttitt

1000/1

Jason Schmuhl

1000/1

Jaysen Hansen

1000/1

Johan Kok

1000/1

John Daly

1000/1

Marty Jertson

1000/1

Matt Borchert

1000/1

Matt Dobyns

1000/1

Michael Block

1000/1

Rich Berberian

1000/1

Sean McCarty

1000/1

Shawn Warren

1000/1

Ben Kern

1250/1

Rich Beem

1500/1

Ryan Vermeer

1500/1

Shaun Micheel

1500/1

Omar Uresti

2000/1

Updated 9 a.m. ET Aug. 6, 2018

