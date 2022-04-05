Masters betting: Two players to bet to finish Top 10

There are only 91 players in the field at The Masters, and yet, I want to play many. Last week, I shared my early clicks, then this week it was players to finish in the top 20 at longer odds, but now I’m ready to talk about players I like to contend for a spot at the top of the leaderboard in the top 10.

When considering top-10 wagers, it’s not just about course fit and recent form, it’s about trust — trusting players to hang around for four rounds, to keep his head high after a slow start, and to play smart if the conditions get tough. Here are players I like to stay in contention, but for one reason or another, I don’t necessarily like them for an outright win.

Will Zalatoris, Top 10 (+260)

It's my boy, Willy Z! I’ve been on Zalatoris for a long, long time — since his Korn Ferry Tour days. I was a "Will Zalatoris to win the 2021 Masters" ticket holder. I’m still convinced he’ll be snagging a win soon. The thing about Zalatoris is, the longer the course, the better the fit. Since the 2020 season, he is fourth in the field in strokes gained tee to green and seventh in the field in strokes gained total on courses of 7,500 yards or more.

He took T8 at the 2021 PGA Championship and solo second at the Farmers in January. Willy Z is top 20 on the tour for driving distance and top 30 for bogey avoidance. What has kept him from a win is his short game. He’s nowhere near the best at putting but what is promising is that he gained strokes with the flat stick in last year’s Masters runner-up finish and is coming into this having gained strokes putting at the Match Play.

The ball striking is there. The distance is there. The experience of tough-field long courses is there. Can he please just have a good weekend of putting — maybe even just half-decent?

Collin Morikawa has a different game plan for the Masters this year. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa, Top 10 (+190)

First thing you notice about Morikawa is that he doesn’t have the best history in Augusts with a T44 and a T18. However, I read an intriguing article about the style of play he’s bringing to the event, and I’m optimistic that he could have a better showing this time around.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Morikawa said he was dead set on playing a draw at Augusta, something he normally doesn’t do but attempted at the Masters only. He’s not doing that this time around but instead says he’ll be sticking to his own game. His strength is in his iron play, and it’s done well for him in the past. Since the start of 2020, Morikawa has played eight events on courses of 7,500 yards or more and has finished in the top 10 in five of those, including a T5 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua in January, a course comparable to Augusta.

He may not be the best short-game player, but Morikawa has shown that when his ball-striking is hot, the short game is cake. We’ll see if he can deliver, but I’m a believer in having a positive mindset to accomplish your goals, so if Morikawa says he has more confidence this time around, I believe him.