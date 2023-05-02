PGA betting: One player to bet top-20 in the Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship after the event was played at TPC Potomac last year. With a course length of more than 7,500 yards, strokes gained off the tee and distance will come into play.

Here is one player I like to contend in the top-20 market.

Rickie Fowler to finish top-20 (+125)

I normally like to consider a player in the top-20 market who can also win outright, but I’m playing extra conservatively this week. I believe Fowler is well on his way to making a complete comeback. After following him for four days at the Valero Texas Open — not only watching his game but also recognizing his demeanor and focus, among other things — I have a soft spot for him now. I want to see him win. I believe he can win. His odds to win the Wells Fargo Championship are +3300 if you think now is the time.

The California native has made some major leaps in his game over the past year, and the results are just now starting to show. Fowler played 22 events last year, missing the cut in nine of those tournaments. He has missed the cut once this year and has seven top-20 finishes, including a T10 in the Phoenix Open. What has changed? For one, his iron play is stronger and more consistent. Fowler used to have this loopy swing, but now it’s more fluid and smooth. That’s what you want from a golf swing: control.

He has gained strokes on approach in 11 of his past 12 tournaments. Fowler’s off-the-tee game isn’t as strong as it could be, but he makes up for it with his short game, gaining strokes both around the green and putting. This time last year, in the tournaments leading up to the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler lost total strokes in five of nine tournaments. In the same time this year, he has gained strokes in eight of the nine tournaments he has played. His stats are a comfortable lush green, which tells me he's miles ahead from where he was. I like that to continue this week on a course he has previously won on.