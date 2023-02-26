PGA Awards: ‘The White Lotus‘, ’Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Among Early Winners

The 34th annual Producers Guild Awards are underway Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton, capping a week of nominees celebrations and early award handouts honoring the PGA’s best in motion pictures and TV.

The night’s first award, for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, has already gone to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix. Last year’s winner in the category, Disney’s Encanto, when on to take the Oscar in the Animated Feature race.

More from Deadline

The night’s top TV drama award, the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, went to HBO’s The White Lotus, a nominee last year when it was categorized as an anthology series.

Check out the winners list below as we update it throughout the chock-full evening.

Related Story

Producers Guild Awards’ Film Nominations Dominated By Box Office Hits Like ‘Avatar’, ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Black Panther’; ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘White Lotus’ On TV List

Related Story

Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93

Related Story

PGA Awards Reveals Nominees For Sports, Children's and Shortform TV

Later tonight, a winner will be revealed in the PGA’s marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures category. That nominees list includes Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Of that group, only Black Panther 2 failed to make the Best Pic Oscar nominees list.

Last year, Apple’s CODA gained major momentum by winning the top PGA honor, on its way to winning Oscar’s Best Picture.

Also part of tonight’s ceremony, Tom Cruise will receive the guild’s honorary David O. Selznick Achievement Award during the Saturday event, while Mindy Kaling will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award, Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive the Milestone Award, and Till will receive the Stanley Kramer Award.

Story continues

The TV races to be decided Saturday will feature nominees including HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Ozark and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg & More At PGA Nominees Breakfast

Earlier in the week, PGA Awards went to Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question for Original Short Form Program and the PGA Innovation Award to Stay Alive, My Son. Both were honored during Thursday’s nominees celebration.

On Tuesday in New York, Sesame Street won Outstanding Children’s Program and the documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off won for Outstanding Sports Program.

Below is the 2023 winners list we’ll keep updating.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The White Lotus

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

Outstanding Short Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

HONORARY AWARDS

Norman Lear Achievement Award

Mindy Kaling

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.