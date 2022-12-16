PGA Awards Announces 2023 Nominees in Sports, Children’s and Short Form TV Categories

Netflix leads the early Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards nomination pack, with four, as the org announced nominations in its television specialty categories. Nominees in sports, children’s and short form categories for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards were revealed on Friday, and winners will be announced in Los Angeles and New York at the Guild’s Nominee Events the week of February 19, 2023.

Below are the nominees; the PGA noted that it “in alphabetical order by category. The PGA “does not vet the individual producers of sports, children’s and short form television programs.”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” — Season 4 (Netflix)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” — Season 17 (HBO)

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” — Season 1 (Hulu)

“McEnroe” — Special (Showtime)

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” — Special (Hulu)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“Green Eggs and Ham” — Season 2 (Netflix)

“Sesame Street” — Season 52 (HBO Max)

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” — Special (Apple TV+)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” — Season 1 (Netflix)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training” — Season 4 (AMC)

“Love, Death + Robots” — Season 3 (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” — Season 2 (Hulu)

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series” — Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

“Tales of the Jedi” — Season 1 (Disney+)

The remaining nominations for movies, animated movies, TV series/specials, limited series and TV movies will be announced January 12, 2023. The Producers Guild Awards ceremony will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.

Upcoming special award honorees this year include Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Achievement Award), Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award) with recipients of the Stanley Kramer Award and the Visionary Award to be announced soon.

Also this week, the PGA announced a call for entries for its PGA Innovation Award, with a deadline of Jan. 10. The PGA Innovation Award will be given to “the production of a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The winning submission will challenge the limits of standard formats and drive forward the industry’s perception and application of new media in an entertainment context.” Programs released between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 are eligible.

