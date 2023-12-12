PGA Awards 2023 Documentary Nominees Include ‘American Symphony,’ ’20 Days in Mariupol’

The Producers Guild of America has officially announced its 2024 Documentary Motion Picture nominees ahead of the final round of voting for the 35th annual PGA Awards.

Comprised of more than 8,400 producers, the guild nominated seven documentaries for the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category at the 35th annual Producers Guild of America Awards on February 25.

“American Symphony,” “20 Days in Mariupol,” “The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” “Beyond Utopia,” “The Mother of All Lies,” “Squaring the Circle,” and “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” are the nominees. “20 Days in Mariupol” and “Beyond Utopia” additionally placed in IndieWire’s critics survey of the best films of the year. Last year, “Navalny” producers Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris were honored with the PGA Award and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

PGA Award nominees for Sports, Children’s and Short Form Television Programs will be announced this Friday, December 15. The nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures will be announced on Thursday, January 12.

Winners will be honored during the 35th annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 25. Other honorees so far include Martin Scorsese for the David O. Selznick Award.

See the full list of nominees for the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures at the PGA Awards:

“20 Days in Mariupol“

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia“

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite“

“The Mother of All Lies“

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood“

“Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)“

The PGA Awards are chaired by Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer at Funny Or Die and Joe Farrell, Chief Creative Officer at Funny Or Die. The 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective and written by Jody Lambert, Lauren Cortizo and Matt Oberg for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is PR agency of record and Diane Salerno manages sponsorships.

