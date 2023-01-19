PG&E sued by El Dorado and Placer counties over destructive 2022 Mosquito Fire

El Dorado and Placer counties have filed suit against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. alleging that PG&E equipment caused last year’s destructive Mosquito Fire.

“El Dorado County’s lawsuit seeks all recoverable damages allowed under the law caused by the fire,” David Livingston, El Dorado County counsel, said in a prepared statement Thursday morning. “The lawsuit seeks to hold PG&E accountable and to help our community rebuild after this devastating fire.”

The Mosquito Fire ignited Sept. 6 near the Oxbow Reservoir at the Middle Fork American River, burning nearly 77,000 acres (120 square miles). It destroyed 78 structures, including dozens of homes in the Placer County community of Michigan Bluff and the El Dorado County town of Volcanoville, before being contained Oct. 27, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

Some 11,000 residents were ordered to evacuate over the course of the fire, including the towns of Georgetown and Foresthill, as the blaze jumped the American River in each direction during its wind-swept runs.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, includes the El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District as co-plaintiffs, El Dorado County officials said in a news release.

The county filed the lawsuit one day before PG&E officials were due to appear in Shasta County Superior Court for a criminal case related to the 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed four people and which Cal Fire investigators have blamed on PG&E equipment. Shasta prosecutors charged PG&E with four counts of involuntary manslaughter; the utility company pleaded not guilty in June.

Reached for comment on the latest lawsuit Thursday morning, PG&E spokesman James Noonan said he had not yet seen El Dorado County’s announcement and that the company would provide a statement after reviewing the filing.

The Placer County Water Agency filed a separate lawsuit in December, in Placer Superior Court, blaming PG&E for the fire and alleging that damage to its electricity transmission infrastructure and stopped energy production at the Middle Fork American River Project, costing the water agency tens of millions of dollars in power production sales.

The official cause of the Mosquito Fire remains under investigation by state and federal fire authorities. But a criminal investigation was launched in September into the role PG&E may have played in starting the fire; the investor-owned utility company in regulatory filings said “an electrical fault” occurred in its equipment near the origin point of the fire, just before the blaze started.

The 38-page lawsuit filed by El Dorado County accuses PG&E of negligence, trespassing and other health and safety violations. It argues that the Mosquito Fire destroyed private property as well as public infrastructure.

Among other damages, the suit seeks to recoup costs of fire suppression; law enforcement costs and overtime; administration, funding and operation of emergency operations and evacuation shelters; and lost tax revenue, court documents show.

“These wildfires were not the result of an ‘act of God’ or other force majeure,” the complaint reads, in part. “These wildfires were started by sparks from high-voltage transmission lines, distribution lines, appurtenances, and other electrical equipment within PG&E’s utility infrastructure that ignited surrounding vegetation.

“Despite these previous wildfires,” including the 2021 Dixie Fire and 2020 Zogg Fire, “defendants have deliberately, and repeatedly, prioritized profits over safety.”

El Dorado County said it will be represented in the lawsuit by outside counsel John Fiske and Torri Sherlin of Baron & Budd, and Ed Diab of Dixon Diab & Chambers.