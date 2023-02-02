PG&E to face trial for manslaughter over deadly wildfire

·3 min read

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation's largest utility to face trial on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges, including involuntary manslaughter and recklessly starting a fire.

Twenty other charges were dismissed.

The company, which is the nation’s largest utility, pleaded not guilty to the charges last June and was scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 15.

The Zogg Fire that began in September 2020 tore through the forested county south of the Oregon border. The blaze burned 88 square miles (228 square kilometers) of land and destroyed more than 200 homes before it was brought under control.

Four people died, including an 8-year-old girl and her mother who were caught by the flames while trying to drive away from their home.

State fire officials said the fire began when a pine tree fell into a PG&E distribution line. The California Public Utilities Commission last year proposed fining PG&E more than $155 million, saying it had failed to take down the tree, one of two that had been marked for removal.

Company executives do not face criminal charges, while the company could be fined and ordered to take corrective measures.

In a statement, PG&E said the loss of life was tragic and while it accepts the conclusion its equipment caused the blaze, “we believe PG&E did not commit any crimes."

“We continue our work to make it safe and make it right, both by resolving claims from past fires and through our work to make our system safer every day," the utility said.

PG&E has an estimated 16 million customers in central and Northern California. The company has been blamed for starting some of California's worst wildfires through neglect of its aging power grid.

All told, PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017 that wiped out more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people.

Last year, former executives and directors agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over 2017 and 2018 California wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed much of the town of Paradise in Butte County.

The complaint was an offshoot of a $13.5 billion settlement that PG&E reached with wildfire victims while the utility was mired in bankruptcy from January 2019 through June 2020.

PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for causing the Camp Fire and was fined $4 million, the maximum penalty allowed.

Also last year, PG&E agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution in a settlement with prosecutors in six counties ravaged by the 2021 Dixie Fire and the 2019 Kincade Fire.

The Dixie Fire burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. The blaze was caused by a tree hitting electrical distribution lines west of a dam in the Sierra Nevada.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Just Hit 52-Week Lows: Is it a Good Stock to Buy?

    Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is trading near its seven-year low after dividend and outlook cuts. Is it a buy at the current price? The post Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Just Hit 52-Week Lows: Is it a Good Stock to Buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Man missing both legs dies after cops shot him at least eight times: ‘How cold-hearted could they be?’

    Anthony Lowe Jr appeared to be fleeing from police when he was shot and killed

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Pair found guilty in beating of Mississauga father, family says act showed 'darkest side of humanity'

    Steps away from a Brampton courthouse where his attackers were found guilty, Mohammed Abu Marzouk spoke out for the first time since the beating that nearly ended his life, calling for all Canadians to stand up to hate. To see him standing there, one might never guess he suffered more than 10 skull fractures and was almost killed by two men who attacked him, yelling, "f--king Arabs!" It's a far cry from the images that emerged after the attack on July 15, 2018, when the father of two lay unconsc

  • Pc admits grooming, abducting and sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

    Haider Siddique was a serving West Midlands Police officer at the time he committed the offences.

  • Kenneth Esson gets full parole 36 years after Miramichi-area murders

    A man from northeastern New Brunswick who killed two teenagers and left another for dead near Miramichi in the late 1980s has been granted full parole. Kenneth Esson, 58, of Neguac was serving a life sentence for first and second-degree murder, attempted murder and sexual assault committed in 1986. The Parole Board of Canada granted Esson full parole in a Jan. 5 decision provided to CBC News on Monday. The decision says "the board finds that you have reached the stage of your life sentence when

  • Skeleton found by river in 2018 alongside rubber chicken identified, Colorado cops say

    The man’s body was found with various items, including a 1/2-inch long rubber chicken and heart-shaped stone charm, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Grinning burglars have smiles wiped off their faces after being jailed

    Terry Hannifin and Sean Ryan were caught after going on a month-long crime spree in Warwickshire.

  • Andrew Innes: Double murder suspect 'killed toddler during game of hide and seek', court hears

    In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.

  • Firefighters ‘photographed dead bodies of women in car accidents’

    A female firefighter said she has seen comments made by male colleagues about the type of underwear women were wearing in a car crash.

  • Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight

    The Italian woman, who was arrested on a complaint by crew, has denied the allegations against her.

  • U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square

    Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorised protest and sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" on a separate charge of disobeying police orders. "I bought the calf so that it wouldn't be eaten," TASS news agency quoted her as saying. Video shared by state media showed Day explaining that she had got a driver to bring the calf to Red Square by car.

  • Ukrainian authorities raid home of billionaire Kolomoiskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could not be reached for comment. A senior governing party official confirmed Kolomoiskiy's home had been searched - as well as that of a former interior minister - but did not state the reason for the search.

  • Tucker Carlson Makes Wildly Offensive (Even For Him) Crack About George Floyd

    The Fox News host's racially charged blather hit another low in his take on the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

  • Texas executes inmate for 2007 fatal shooting of Dallas cop

    Texas on Wednesday executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix. “I would like to apologize to Mark and the Nix family for taking him away from you," Ruiz said as he was laying strapped to a gurney in the death chamber.

  • Ashley Wadsworth's sister says killer's past should have been known

    Canadian Ashley Wadsworth was strangled and stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in the UK.

  • Texts Reveal Miserable Alex Jones Spying on Wife: ‘I Am in Hell’

    Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch released a tranche of far-right conspiracist Alex Jones’ text messages on Wednesday, seemingly corroborating previous reporting that the Infowars founder hired an ex-Blackwater mercenary to spy on his wife.The previously private texts, which have become public largely due to Jones’ lawyer’s own ineptitude, also highlight the increasing levels of despair, paranoia and misery the Jan. 6 insurrectionist found himself

  • In Haiti, gangs take control as democracy withers

    Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti. Internationally, he’s known as Haiti’s most powerful and feared gang leader, sanctioned by the United Nations for “serious human rights abuses,” and the man behind a fuel blockade that brought the Caribbean nation to its knees late last year. At a time when democracy has withered in Haiti and gang violence has spiraled out of control, it's armed men like Cherizier that are filling the power vacuum left by a crumbling government.

  • Two men charged with murder over death of woman shot in her garden

    Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, last August.

  • Tom Girardi, estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ' Erika Jayne, indicted for theft

    The now-disbarred lawyer has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $18 million from clients.