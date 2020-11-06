PFSweb Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

- Reports Record Q3 Service Fee Revenue Driven by Continued Robust eCommerce Demand and Elevated Fulfillment Volumes -



- Raises 2020 Outlook Ahead of Expected Record Holiday Season -

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is reporting results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We continue to experience robust eCommerce demand and significantly elevated fulfillment volumes as we support our clients through a dynamic online retail environment ahead of the holiday season,” said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “This led to strong growth for each business unit and double-digit year-over-year increases in consolidated SFE revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. Through a combination of our at-home professional services, contact center and corporate teams, along with our front-line fulfillment center personnel, our global workforce is operating at high levels of productivity, while closely adhering to COVID-19 protocols and precautions to enhance employee safety. I am proud of our adaptability and operational strength across both our PFS and LiveArea segments of our business.”

Q3 2020 Highlights vs. Q3 2019

Total revenues increased 13% to $77.1 million.

Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) increased 21% to $60.4 million.

Service fee gross margin was 32.1% compared to 34.9%.

Net loss was $2.8 million or $(0.14) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or $(0.08).

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) increased 10% to $3.4 million compared to $3.1 million.



“We have been making both operational and strategic investments across both business segments. Strategically, we recently announced the opening of two new PFS fulfillment centers, added key LiveaArea leadership personnel and expanded our service offerings to new geographies, all in preparation for what we anticipate will be durable eCommerce tailwinds as we head into 2021.

“Operationally, we are ramping our front-line work force across our fulfillment centers and expanding our at-home call center teams ahead of what we anticipate will be a record holiday season. While this has increased our PFS operating costs during the quarter, as expected, I believe we are well-positioned for the holiday peak fulfillment period as well as sustained long-term growth for both PFS and LiveArea as the eCommerce landscape continues to evolve.

“As a result of continued heightened PFS fulfillment volumes and strong momentum in LiveArea, we are increasing our 2020 outlook and now expect consolidated SFE revenue growth to be in the mid-teens and continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margin expansion compared to 2019.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased 13% to $77.1 million compared to $68.0 million in the same period of 2019. Service fee revenue in the third quarter increased 21% to $60.2 million compared to $49.6 million in the third quarter of last year. Product revenue from the company’s last remaining client under this legacy business model was $4.2 million compared to $6.6 million in the same period of 2019.

SFE revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 21% to $60.4 million compared to $49.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by ongoing elevated fulfillment activity in PFS, as well as double-digit growth in LiveArea.

Service fee gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 32.1% compared to 34.9% in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in revenue mix and increased fulfillment labor costs during the quarter. Gross margins for both segments continued to be within the guidance range of 25% to 30% for the PFS segment and 40% to 50% for the LiveArea segment.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million or $(0.14) per share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or $(0.08) in the same period of 2019. Net loss included the impact of $3.2 million of stock-based compensation expense in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter increased 10% to $3.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to sustained strength in SFE revenue growth, partially offset by expected increased costs in the PFS segment applicable to fulfillment-related labor costs and preparations for the holiday season. As a percentage of SFE revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.7% compared to 6.3% in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) increased to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

