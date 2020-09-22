PFSweb Continues Distribution Footprint Expansion with New Fulfillment Center in Belgium

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is opening an additional fulfillment distribution center in Liège, Belgium. As a part of its operations business unit, PFS, the company operates multiple fulfillment centers to support its operations across the world. The new facility in Belgium expands the PFS global fulfillment center footprint to nine facilities.

Similar to the new PFS facility in the Dallas area announced in August, this expansion allows PFS to expand daily output capacity in mainland Europe for key client expansions as the peak holiday season approaches. The facility is near the existing Liège fulfillment center operated by PFS since 1999. This strategic location along the Canal Albert will allow for faster outbound delivery into the Netherlands and Germany, and will serve as an advantageous location for inbound product flow through boat containers.

“We are anticipating strong eCommerce growth as the global pandemic stretches into our peak holiday season,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “The opening of our new Belgium fulfillment center is critical to our ability to reduce risk for our clients as they put an increased emphasis on their digital channels this holiday season. Additional space allows us to keep our employees safe while increasing daily volume output to meet the anticipated demand.”

The first client in this facility is scheduled to go live in Q4 2020.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

