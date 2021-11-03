Pfluger Makes Leadership Changes to Continue Firm Growth

Scott Beardslee, AIA and Jessica Molter, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Austin, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects is pleased to announce that Scott Beardslee, AIA, is serving in the newly created Director of Emerging Markets position, and Jessica Molter, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, will be promoted to Managing Principal of the Austin office.

Scott has been the Managing Principal of Pfluger's Austin office since 2016. He is an innovative thinker known for creative design solutions and his hands-on approach to team development.

"This new role is tailor-made for Scott," said Terry Hoyle, Pfluger's CEO-Elect. "He is an exceptional leader with a creative thought process that pushes his team to excellence while drawing them into his vision. In this new role, we expect Scott's visionary convictions will parlay into new opportunities for Pfluger."

With Scott's transition, Jessica will shift roles from Studio Director to Managing Principal. Jessica has been with Pfluger for over 16 years and has built trusting relationships with the clients she serves. As Studio Director, Jessica managed staff and schedules to enhance efficiencies, resulting in even greater consistency and reliability of the documentation process. She will expand those efforts to include personnel development and a more significant role in client support.

"I can't think of anyone better to step into my role and manage the Austin office," said Beardslee. "Jessica has been a critical part of our office's growth and success. I have no doubt she will take this team to the next level.”

ABOUT PFLUGER Founded in Austin, Texas in 1972, Pfluger Architects plans and designs educational facilities that engage and inspire. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Pfluger has completed more than 450 projects totaling more than $1 billion in the last five years alone. Pfluger is committed to the responsible use and management of energy and natural resources by recommending locally sourced products and efficient building systems that meet client needs and budgets.

