PFL vs. Bellator: Champions video: Vadim Nemkov puts Bruno Cappelozza to sleep with arm triangle

Vadim Nemkov has been one of the best light heavyweights on the planet for a while, and appears to be just as dangerous as a heavyweight.

On the main card of PFL vs. Bellator: Champions, Nemkov (18-2) stepped into the cage as a heavyweight for the first time since 2016. The Bellator light heavyweight champ took on Bruno Cappelozza (15-7), submitting the 2021 PFL heavyweight champ at 2:13 of Round 2.

The heavyweight bout took place on the main card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The opening round was filled with intense striking exchanges. Both powerful fighters connected with punches and kicks, but Nemkov put together the more meaningful combinations. Cappelozza did not stop coming forward despite being consistently met with resistance from Nemkov.

In Round 2, Cappelozza appeared to be building some momentum. A hard right hand appeared to wobble Nemkov, and he rushed in to capitalize. However, Nemkov changed levels for a takedown and took top position. A moment later, the arm triangle was sinched in, putting Cappelozza to sleep.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Vadim Nemkov puts him to SLEEP 😴#PFLvsBellator | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/DKdBXMq7sO — DAZN MMA (@daznmma) February 24, 2024

In addition to picking up yet another win for the Bellator side, Nemkov became the first to take home the “Super Belt” awarded to some of the main card winners. Boxing legend Mike Tyson entered the cage to present the award to Nemkov.

A moment Vadim Nemkov will never forget 🤩#PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/BJre86pjkr — DAZN MMA (@daznmma) February 24, 2024

Nemkov has recorded 12 straight wins without a loss, a streak that stretches back to 2016, before his Bellator run began in 2017.

Up-to-the-minute results of PFL vs. Bellator: Champions include:

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a kick against Vinicius Pereira during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a kick against Vinicius Pereira during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch against Vinicius Pereira during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch against Vinicius Pereira during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira taks a punch from Malik Basahel during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira taks a punch from Malik Basahel during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch during the 2024 PFL vs…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel wins a fight against Vinicius Pereira during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel wins a fight against Vinicius Pereira during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao fights against Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the 2024 PFL…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao fights against Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Edukondal Rao

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani looks on during a fight against Edukondal Rao…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani looks on during a fight against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a knee against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a knee against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao is taken down by Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao is taken down by Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Edukondal Rao

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Claressa Shields faces off against Kelsey De Santis during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Claressa Shields faces off against Kelsey De Santis during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis attacks from the mount against Claressa Shields…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis attacks from the mount against Claressa Shields during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kelsey De Santis

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis attacks from the ground against Claressa Shields…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis attacks from the ground against Claressa Shields during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kelsey De Santis

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis attacks from the ground against Claressa Shields…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis attacks from the ground against Claressa Shields during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kelsey De Santis

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Claressa Shields throws a punch against Kelsey De Santis during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Claressa Shields throws a punch against Kelsey De Santis during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis takes a punch against Claressa Shields during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kelsey De Santis takes a punch against Claressa Shields during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kelsey De Santis

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

2024 PFL vs Bellator Champs Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb.…

2024 PFL vs Bellator Champs Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL & Bellator)

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

2024 PFL vs Bellator Champs Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb.…

2024 PFL vs Bellator Champs Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL & Bellator)

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Emmanuel Palacio walks to the cage before fighting against Biaggio…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Emmanuel Palacio walks to the cage before fighting against Biaggio Ali Walsh during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Emmanuel Palacio

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh walks to the cage before fighting against…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh walks to the cage before fighting against Emmanuel Palacio during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Biaggio Ali Walsh

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Emmanuel Palacio throws a kick punch Biaggio Ali Walsh during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Emmanuel Palacio throws a kick punch Biaggio Ali Walsh during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Emmanuel Palacio

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

2024 PFL vs Bellator Champs Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb.…

2024 PFL vs Bellator Champs Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL & Bellator)

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh throws a punch against Emmanuel Palacio during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh throws a punch against Emmanuel Palacio during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Biaggio Ali Walsh

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh throws a punch against Emmanuel Palacio during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh throws a punch against Emmanuel Palacio during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Biaggio Ali Walsh

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh throws a kick against Emmanuel Palacio during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh throws a kick against Emmanuel Palacio during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Biaggio Ali Walsh

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Emmanuel Palacio throws a punch against Biaggio Ali Walsh during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Emmanuel Palacio throws a punch against Biaggio Ali Walsh during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Emmanuel Palacio

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh celebrates after fighting Emmanuel Palacio during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Biaggio Ali Walsh celebrates after fighting Emmanuel Palacio during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Biaggio Ali Walsh

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie