PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the $1 million finals at featherweight, light heavyweight?

The PFL’s run toward six $1 million playoff finals starts Friday with featherweights and light heavyweights in the semifinals in Texas.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 event takes place Friday at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get playoff pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

2. Marthin Hamlet vs. 3. Impa Kasanganay

Impa Kasanganay

Records: Marthin Hamlet (12-4), Impa Kasanganay (13-3)

Division: Light heavyweight

Betting odds: Kasanganay -250, Hamlet +195

Junkie pick results: Kasanganay 8, Hamlet 3

2. Gabriel Braga vs. 5. Chris Wade

Gabriel Braga

Records: Gabriel Braga (11-0), Chris Wade (23-9)

Division: Featherweight

Betting odds: Braga -120, Wade +100

Junkie pick results: Braga 7, Wade 4

1. Josh Silveira vs. 4. Ty Flores

2023 PFL 4: Atlanta at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Josh Silveira (11-1), Ty Flores (13-4)

Division: Light heavyweight

Betting odds: Silveira -500, Flores +350

Junkie pick results: Silveira 11, Flores 0

1. Bubba Jenkins vs. 4. Jesus Pinedo

Bubba Jenkins

Records: Bubba Jenkins (21-6), Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1)

Division: Featherweight

Betting odds: Jenkins -375, Pinedo +290

Junkie pick results: Jenkins 10, Pinedo 1

Check out all the playoff semifinal picks below.

PFL Playoffs: Featherweight, light heavyweight semifinals

Jenkins

vs.

Pinedo Silveira

vs.

Flores Braga

vs.

Wade Hamlet

vs.

Kasanganay MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

120-76 jenkins2023

Jenkins

(84%) silveira2023

Silveira

(90%) braga2023

Braga

(56%) kasanganay2023

Kasanganay

(67%) Matt Erickson

@MattE

121-75 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira wade2023

Wade hamlet2023

Hamlet Nolan King

@mma_kings

121-75 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga kasanganay2023

Kasanganay Simon Samano

@SJSamano

120-76 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga kasanganay2023

Kasanganay Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

118-78 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga hamlet2023

Hamlet Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

117-79

trophy copy 2014 Champion jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga kasanganay2023

Kasanganay George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

117-79 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira wade2023

Wade kasanganay2023

Kasanganay Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

117-79

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga hamlet2023

Hamlet Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

114-82 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga kasanganay2023

Kasanganay Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

111-85 jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira wade2023

Wade kasanganay2023

Kasanganay Brian Garcia

@thegoze

111-85

trophy copy 2017 Champion jenkins2023

Jenkins silveira2023

Silveira wade2023

Wade kasanganay2023

Kasanganay Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

106-90 pinedo2023

Pinedo silveira2023

Silveira braga2023

Braga kasanganay2023

Kasanganay

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2023 Playoffs 1.

