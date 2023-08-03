PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the $1 million finals at featherweight, light heavyweight?

Matt Erickson
·2 min read

The PFL’s run toward six $1 million playoff finals starts Friday with featherweights and light heavyweights in the semifinals in Texas.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 event takes place Friday at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

Get playoff pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

2. Marthin Hamlet vs. 3. Impa Kasanganay

Impa Kasanganay
Records: Marthin Hamlet (12-4), Impa Kasanganay (13-3)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Kasanganay -250, Hamlet +195
Junkie pick results: Kasanganay 8, Hamlet 3

2. Gabriel Braga vs. 5. Chris Wade

Gabriel Braga
Records: Gabriel Braga (11-0), Chris Wade (23-9)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Braga -120, Wade +100
Junkie pick results: Braga 7, Wade 4

1. Josh Silveira vs. 4. Ty Flores

2023 PFL 4: Atlanta at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Records: Josh Silveira (11-1), Ty Flores (13-4)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Silveira -500, Flores +350
Junkie pick results: Silveira 11, Flores 0

1. Bubba Jenkins vs. 4. Jesus Pinedo

Bubba Jenkins
Records: Bubba Jenkins (21-6), Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Jenkins -375, Pinedo +290
Junkie pick results: Jenkins 10, Pinedo 1

Check out all the playoff semifinal picks below.

PFL Playoffs: Featherweight, light heavyweight semifinals

Jenkins
vs.
Pinedo

Silveira
vs.
Flores

Braga
vs.
Wade

Hamlet
vs.
Kasanganay

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
120-76

jenkins2023


Jenkins
(84%)

silveira2023


Silveira
(90%)

braga2023


Braga
(56%)

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay
(67%)

Matt Erickson
@MattE
121-75

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

wade2023


Wade

hamlet2023


Hamlet

Nolan King
@mma_kings
121-75

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
120-76

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
118-78

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

hamlet2023


Hamlet

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
117-79

trophy copy

2014 Champion

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
117-79

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

wade2023


Wade

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
117-79

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

hamlet2023


Hamlet

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
114-82

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
111-85

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

wade2023


Wade

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
111-85

trophy copy

2017 Champion

jenkins2023


Jenkins

silveira2023


Silveira

wade2023


Wade

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
106-90

pinedo2023


Pinedo

silveira2023


Silveira

braga2023


Braga

kasanganay2023


Kasanganay

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2023 Playoffs 1.

