PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the $1 million finals at featherweight, light heavyweight?
The PFL’s run toward six $1 million playoff finals starts Friday with featherweights and light heavyweights in the semifinals in Texas.
The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 event takes place Friday at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
Get playoff pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
2. Marthin Hamlet vs. 3. Impa Kasanganay
Records: Marthin Hamlet (12-4), Impa Kasanganay (13-3)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Kasanganay -250, Hamlet +195
Junkie pick results: Kasanganay 8, Hamlet 3
2. Gabriel Braga vs. 5. Chris Wade
Records: Gabriel Braga (11-0), Chris Wade (23-9)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Braga -120, Wade +100
Junkie pick results: Braga 7, Wade 4
1. Josh Silveira vs. 4. Ty Flores
Records: Josh Silveira (11-1), Ty Flores (13-4)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Silveira -500, Flores +350
Junkie pick results: Silveira 11, Flores 0
1. Bubba Jenkins vs. 4. Jesus Pinedo
Records: Bubba Jenkins (21-6), Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Jenkins -375, Pinedo +290
Junkie pick results: Jenkins 10, Pinedo 1
Check out all the playoff semifinal picks below.
PFL Playoffs: Featherweight, light heavyweight semifinals
Jenkins
Silveira
Braga
Hamlet
MMA Junkie readers’
Matt Erickson
Nolan King
Simon Samano
Matthew Wells
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
George Garcia
Ken Hathaway
2018, 2022 Champion
Farah Hannoun
Abbey Subhan
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Danny Segura
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2023 Playoffs 1.