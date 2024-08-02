PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the women's flyweight, heavyweight $1 million finals?
The PFL's run toward six $1 million playoff finals starts Friday with women's flyweights and heavyweights in the semifinals in "Music City."
PFL Playoffs 1 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Get playoff pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche
Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Records: Santos (21-3), Carmouche (22-7)
Past five: Santos 3-2, Carmouche 5-0
Division: Women's flyweight
Rankings: Carmouche No. 4, Santos No. 6
Odds (as of 08.02.24): Santos -360, Carmouche +285
Junkie pick results: Santos 7, Carmouche 4
Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell
Oleg Poopv vs. Linton Vassell - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Records: Popov (18-1), Vassell (24-9)
Past five: Popov 5-0, Vassell 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.02.24): Popov -300, Vassell +240
Junkie pick results: Vassell 6, Popov 5
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Records: Ditcheva (12-0), Bishop (7-1)
Past five: Ditcheva 5-0, Bishop 4-1
Division: Women's flyweight
Rankings: Ditcheva No. 14
Odds (as of 08.02.24): Ditcheva -425, Bishop +330
Junkie pick results: Ditcheva 11, Bishop 0
Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson
Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Records: Goltsov (34-8), Johnson (18-9)
Past five: Goltsov 4-1, Johnson 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.02.24): Goltsov -550, Johnson +410
Junkie pick results: Goltsov 9, Johnson 2
PFL Playoffs 1 main card picks
Goltsov
vs.
Johnson
Ditcheva
vs.
Bishop
Popov
vs.
Vassell
Santos
vs.
Carmouche
MMA Junkie readers'
120-75
Goltsov
(85%)
Ditcheva
(92%)
Popov
(76%)
Santos
(68%)
Ken Hathaway
128-67
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Popov
Carmouche
Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
127-68
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Popov
Santos
Mike Bohn
122-73
2014 Champion
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Popov
Santos
Nolan King
121-74
2023 Champion
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Vassell
Santos
Simon Samano
119-76
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Popov
Santos
Brian Garcia
118-77
Johnson
Ditcheva
Vassell
Carmouche
Matt Erickson
117-78
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Vassell
Carmouche
Matthew Wells
117-78
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Popov
Santos
Abbey Subhan
116-79
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Vassell
Carmouche
Danny Segura
109-86
Goltsov
Ditcheva
Vassell
Santos
George Garcia
105-90
Johnson
Ditcheva
Vassell
Santos
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for 2024 PFL Playoffs 1.
