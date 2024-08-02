Advertisement

PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the women's flyweight, heavyweight $1 million finals?

matt erickson
·2 min read
.
.

The PFL's run toward six $1 million playoff finals starts Friday with women's flyweights and heavyweights in the semifinals in "Music City."

PFL Playoffs 1 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get playoff pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche

Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Santos (21-3), Carmouche (22-7)

Past five: Santos 3-2, Carmouche 5-0

Division: Women's flyweight

Rankings: Carmouche No. 4, Santos No. 6

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Santos -360, Carmouche +285

Junkie pick results: Santos 7, Carmouche 4

Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell

Oleg Poopv vs. Linton Vassell - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Popov (18-1), Vassell (24-9)

Past five: Popov 5-0, Vassell 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Popov -300, Vassell +240

Junkie pick results: Vassell 6, Popov 5

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Ditcheva (12-0), Bishop (7-1)

Past five: Ditcheva 5-0, Bishop 4-1

Division: Women's flyweight

Rankings: Ditcheva No. 14

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Ditcheva -425, Bishop +330

Junkie pick results: Ditcheva 11, Bishop 0

Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson

Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson - 2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Goltsov (34-8), Johnson (18-9)

Past five: Goltsov 4-1, Johnson 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Goltsov -550, Johnson +410

Junkie pick results: Goltsov 9, Johnson 2

Check out all the main card picks below.

PFL Playoffs 1 main card picks

Goltsov

vs.

Johnson

Ditcheva

vs.

Bishop

Popov

vs.

Vassell

Santos

vs.

Carmouche

MMA Junkie readers'

consensus picks

120-75

Goltsov

(85%)

Ditcheva

(92%)

Popov

(76%)

Santos

(68%)

Ken Hathaway

@1khathaway

128-67

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Popov

Carmouche

Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

127-68

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Popov

Santos

Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

122-73

2014 Champion

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Popov

Santos

Nolan King

@mma_kings

121-74

2023 Champion

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Vassell

Santos

Simon Samano

@SJSamano

119-76

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Popov

Santos

Brian Garcia

@thegoze

118-77

Johnson

Ditcheva

Vassell

Carmouche

Matt Erickson

@MattE

117-78

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Vassell

Carmouche

Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

117-78

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Popov

Santos

Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

116-79

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Vassell

Carmouche

Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

109-86

Goltsov

Ditcheva

Vassell

Santos

George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

105-90

Johnson

Ditcheva

Vassell

Santos

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for 2024 PFL Playoffs 1.

Ceremonial weigh-ins

Gallery

Photos: 2024 PFL Playoffs 1 ceremonial weigh-ins

view 30 images

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the women's flyweight, heavyweight $1 million finals?

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement