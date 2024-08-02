PFL Playoffs 1 predictions: Who will reach the women's flyweight, heavyweight $1 million finals?

The PFL's run toward six $1 million playoff finals starts Friday with women's flyweights and heavyweights in the semifinals in "Music City."

PFL Playoffs 1 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Get playoff pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche

Records: Santos (21-3), Carmouche (22-7)

Past five: Santos 3-2, Carmouche 5-0

Division: Women's flyweight

Rankings: Carmouche No. 4, Santos No. 6

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Santos -360, Carmouche +285

Junkie pick results: Santos 7, Carmouche 4

Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell

Records: Popov (18-1), Vassell (24-9)

Past five: Popov 5-0, Vassell 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Popov -300, Vassell +240

Junkie pick results: Vassell 6, Popov 5

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop

Records: Ditcheva (12-0), Bishop (7-1)

Past five: Ditcheva 5-0, Bishop 4-1

Division: Women's flyweight

Rankings: Ditcheva No. 14

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Ditcheva -425, Bishop +330

Junkie pick results: Ditcheva 11, Bishop 0

Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson

Records: Goltsov (34-8), Johnson (18-9)

Past five: Goltsov 4-1, Johnson 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.02.24): Goltsov -550, Johnson +410

Junkie pick results: Goltsov 9, Johnson 2

Check out all the main card picks below.

PFL Playoffs 1 main card picks

Goltsov vs. Johnson Ditcheva vs. Bishop Popov vs. Vassell Santos vs. Carmouche MMA Junkie readers' consensus picks 120-75 Goltsov (85%) Ditcheva (92%) Popov (76%) Santos (68%) Ken Hathaway @1khathaway 128-67 Goltsov Ditcheva Popov Carmouche Farah Hannoun @Farah_Hannoun 127-68 Goltsov Ditcheva Popov Santos Mike Bohn @MikeBohn 122-73 2014 Champion Goltsov Ditcheva Popov Santos Nolan King @mma_kings 121-74 2023 Champion Goltsov Ditcheva Vassell Santos Simon Samano @SJSamano 119-76 Goltsov Ditcheva Popov Santos Brian Garcia @thegoze 118-77 Johnson Ditcheva Vassell Carmouche Matt Erickson @MattE 117-78 Goltsov Ditcheva Vassell Carmouche Matthew Wells @MrMWells 117-78 Goltsov Ditcheva Popov Santos Abbey Subhan @kammakaze 116-79 Goltsov Ditcheva Vassell Carmouche Danny Segura @dannyseguratv 109-86 Goltsov Ditcheva Vassell Santos George Garcia @MMAjunkieGeorge 105-90 Johnson Ditcheva Vassell Santos

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for 2024 PFL Playoffs 1.

