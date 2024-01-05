PFL lists its top 5 fights of the 2023 season

In 2023, MMA delivered some top-notch fights, and several of those went down under the PFL banner.

From a wild, standup battle between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos, to Jesus Pinedo’s close loss to Gabriel Braga, which kicked off his incredible championship run, PFL was home of some barn burners. Now with the season over, the promotion ranked its best knockouts as the following:

1. Clay Collard def. Shane Burgos via unanimous decision

2. Zach Juusola def. Brandon Jenkins via unanimous decision

3. Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez via unanimous decision

4. Gabriel Braga def. Jesus Pinedo via split decision

5. Larissa Pacheco def. Marina Mokhnatkina via unanimous decision

You can watch the replay of the highlights of the top 5 PFL fights in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie