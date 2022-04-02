PFL Challenger Series 7 results: Alexei Pergande earns contract in pro debut

The latest installment of the PFL’s Challenger Series featured a unique twist.

All the fighters on PFL Challenger Series 7 were making their pro MMA debuts and fighting for a chance to win a contract with the promotion. After the event, four judges gave a deal to one of the card’s winners.

That winner was lightweight Alexei Pergande, who was the only fighter on the five-bout card to get a finish. Pergande submitted Joe Hamm with a second-round arm-triangle choke. After the event judges Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Todd Gurley and Bo Nickal agreed Pergande should get the PFL contract.

The 20-year-old Pergande is coached by his father, a former boxer in Ukraine who immigrated to the United States. Pergande’s amateur record was 4-0 with four stoppage wins.

“The Professional Fighters League Challenger Series has provided the opportunity for some of the top athletes to make their professional MMA debuts,” PFL CEO Peter Murray stated. “(Friday’s) action saw fighters who were determined to make a name for themselves, and it’s my honor to welcome Alexei Pergande to the PFL.”

Andrija Stankovic, Christian Turner, Rakim Talley, Daeri Alderman also picked up victories on the card, which aired on Fubo Sports Network on tape delay. All four won by decision.

Pergande is the eighth PFL Challenger Series fighter to earn a PFL contract over the past two months. Other contract winners are heavyweight Adam Keresh (Week 6), lightweight Bruno Miranda (Week 5), welterweight Boston Salmon (Week 4), women’s lightweight Martina Jindrova (Week 3), welterweights Jarrah Al-Silawi and Chris Mixan (Week 2), and light heavyweight Bruce Souto (Week 1).

PFL Challenger Series 7 results: