PFL 2022, Week 4: Make your predictions for Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Clay CollardAmerican mixed martial arts fighter
We want your predictions for Friday’s PFL 2022, Week 4 event in Atlanta.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the PFL 2022, Week 4 main card staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. PFL 2022, Week 4 takes place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Nate Jennerman vs. Bruno Mirando
Records: Nate Jennerman (15-5), Bruno Mirando (14-3)
Past five: Jennerman 3-2, Mirando 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-nate-jennerman-vs-br” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira
Records: Marthin Hamlet (9-3), Josh Silveira (8-0)
Past five: Hamlet 3-2, Silveira 5-0
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marthin-hamlet-vs-jo” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Viktor Pesta vs. Rob Wilkinson
Records: Viktor Pesta (18-7), Rob Wilkinson (14-2)
Past five: Pesta 3-2, Wilkinson 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-viktor-pesta-vs-rob-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi
Records: Delan Monte (8-2), Emiliano Sordi (23-10-1)
Past five: Monte 3-2, Sordi 2-2-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-delan-monte-vs-emili” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte
Records: Marcin Held (27-8), Natan Schulte (21-5-1)
Past five: Held 4-1, Schulte 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marcin-held-vs-natan-lwPk” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis
Records: Omari Akhmedov (22-7-1), Teodoras Aukstuolis (11-6)
Past five: Akhmedov 2-3, Aukstuolis 2-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-omari-akhmedov-vs-te” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens
Records: Myles Price (11-8), Jeremy Stephens (28-20)
Past five: Price 3-2, Stephens 0-5
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-myles-price-vs-jerem-1HwW” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Raush Manfio
Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5), Raush Manfio (16-3)
Past five: Aubin-Mercier 3-2, Manfio 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-olivier-aubinmercier-V185″ customer=”mmajunkie”>
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto
Records: Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5), Bruce Souto (15-4)
Past five: Junior 4-1, Souto 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-antonio-carlos-junio-ksVk” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez
Records: Clay Collard (21-9), Alex Martinez (9-2)
Past five: Collard 4-1, Martinez 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-collard-vs-alex” customer=”mmajunkie”>
PFL 2022, Week 4 fight card (as of June 14, noon ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Raush Manfio
Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis
Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte
Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi
Viktor Pesta vs. Rob Wilkinson
Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira
Nate Jennerman vs. Bruno Mirando
1
1