PFL 2022, Week 4: Make your predictions for Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez

In this article:

We want your predictions for Friday’s PFL 2022, Week 4 event in Atlanta.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the PFL 2022, Week 4 main card staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. PFL 2022, Week 4 takes place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Nate Jennerman vs. Bruno Mirando

Records: Nate Jennerman (15-5), Bruno Mirando (14-3)

Past five: Jennerman 3-2, Mirando 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-nate-jennerman-vs-br” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Records: Marthin Hamlet (9-3), Josh Silveira (8-0)

Past five: Hamlet 3-2, Silveira 5-0

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marthin-hamlet-vs-jo” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Viktor Pesta vs. Rob Wilkinson

Records: Viktor Pesta (18-7), Rob Wilkinson (14-2)

Past five: Pesta 3-2, Wilkinson 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-viktor-pesta-vs-rob-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi

Records: Delan Monte (8-2), Emiliano Sordi (23-10-1)

Past five: Monte 3-2, Sordi 2-2-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-delan-monte-vs-emili” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte

Records: Marcin Held (27-8), Natan Schulte (21-5-1)

Past five: Held 4-1, Schulte 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marcin-held-vs-natan-lwPk” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Story continues

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Records: Omari Akhmedov (22-7-1), Teodoras Aukstuolis (11-6)

Past five: Akhmedov 2-3, Aukstuolis 2-3

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-omari-akhmedov-vs-te” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens

Records: Myles Price (11-8), Jeremy Stephens (28-20)

Past five: Price 3-2, Stephens 0-5

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-myles-price-vs-jerem-1HwW” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Raush Manfio

Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5), Raush Manfio (16-3)

Past five: Aubin-Mercier 3-2, Manfio 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-olivier-aubinmercier-V185″ customer=”mmajunkie”>

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Records: Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5), Bruce Souto (15-4)

Past five: Junior 4-1, Souto 4-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-antonio-carlos-junio-ksVk” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez

Records: Clay Collard (21-9), Alex Martinez (9-2)

Past five: Collard 4-1, Martinez 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 06.14.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-collard-vs-alex” customer=”mmajunkie”>

PFL 2022, Week 4 fight card (as of June 14, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Raush Manfio

Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte

Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi

Viktor Pesta vs. Rob Wilkinson

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Nate Jennerman vs. Bruno Mirando

1

1