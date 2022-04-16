PFL 2022, Week 1: Make your predictions for Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens
We want your predictions for Wednesday’s PFL 2022, Week 1 event in Arlington, Texas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Monday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the PFL 2022, Week 1 main card staff predictions we release Tuesday ahead of the event. PFL 2022, Week 2 takes place Wednesday at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN/ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams
Records: Simeon Powell (5-0), Clinton Williams (9-5)
Past five: Powell 5-0, Williams 2-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Bruce Souto vs. Rob Wilkinson
Records: Bruce Souto (15-3), Rob Wilkinson (13-2)
Past five: Souto 5-0, Wilkinson 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta
Records: Omari Akhmedov (21-7-1), Viktor Pesta (18-6)
Past five: Akhmedov 2-3, Pesta 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Marthin Hamlet
Records: Teodoras Aukstuolis (11-5), Marthin Hamlet (8-3)
Past five: Aukstuolis 3-2, Hamlet 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Alex Martinez vs. Stevie Ray
Records: Alex Martinez (8-2), Stevie Ray (23-9)
Past five: Martinez 3-2, Ray 2-3
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Cory Hendricks vs. Emiliano Sordi
Records: Cory Hendricks (8-4), Emiliano Sordi (23-9-1)
Past five: Hendricks 3-2, Sordi 3-1-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Natan Schulte
Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (13-5), Natan Schulte (21-4-1)
Past five: Aubin-Mercier 2-3, Schulte 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte
Records: Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5), Delan Monte (8-1)
Past five: Junior 3-2, Monte 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge
Records: Raush Manfio (15-3), Don Madge (10-3-1)
Past five: Manfio 4-1, Madge 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens
Records: Clay Collard (20-9), Jeremy Stephens (28-19)
Past five: Collard 4-1, Stephens 0-5
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A
PFL 2022, Week 1 fight card (as of April 16, 4 p.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens
Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Natan Schulte
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Cory Hendricks vs. Emiliano Sordi
Alex Martinez vs. Stevie Ray
Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Marthin Hamlet
Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta
Bruce Souto vs. Rob Wilkinson
Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams
