PFL 2022, Week 1: Make your predictions for Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

We want your predictions for Wednesday’s PFL 2022, Week 1 event in Arlington, Texas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Monday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the PFL 2022, Week 1 main card staff predictions we release Tuesday ahead of the event. PFL 2022, Week 2 takes place Wednesday at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN/ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams

Records: Simeon Powell (5-0), Clinton Williams (9-5)
Past five: Powell 5-0, Williams 2-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-simeon-powell-vs-cli” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bruce Souto vs. Rob Wilkinson

Records: Bruce Souto (15-3), Rob Wilkinson (13-2)
Past five: Souto 5-0, Wilkinson 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bruce-souto-vs-rob-w” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta

Records: Omari Akhmedov (21-7-1), Viktor Pesta (18-6)
Past five: Akhmedov 2-3, Pesta 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-omari-akhmedov-vs-vi” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Marthin Hamlet

Records: Teodoras Aukstuolis (11-5), Marthin Hamlet (8-3)
Past five: Aukstuolis 3-2, Hamlet 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-teodoras-aukstuolis-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Alex Martinez vs. Stevie Ray

Records: Alex Martinez (8-2), Stevie Ray (23-9)
Past five: Martinez 3-2, Ray 2-3
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alex-martinez-vs-ste” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cory Hendricks vs. Emiliano Sordi

Records: Cory Hendricks (8-4), Emiliano Sordi (23-9-1)
Past five: Hendricks 3-2, Sordi 3-1-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cory-hendricks-vs-em” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Natan Schulte

Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (13-5), Natan Schulte (21-4-1)
Past five: Aubin-Mercier 2-3, Schulte 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-olivier-aubinmercier-VybG” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte

Records: Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5), Delan Monte (8-1)
Past five: Junior 3-2, Monte 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-antonio-carlos-junio-suzJ” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge

Records: Raush Manfio (15-3), Don Madge (10-3-1)
Past five: Manfio 4-1, Madge 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-don-madge-vs-raush-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

Records: Clay Collard (20-9), Jeremy Stephens (28-19)
Past five: Collard 4-1, Stephens 0-5
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.16.22): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-collard-vs-jere” customer=”mmajunkie”>

PFL 2022, Week 1 fight card (as of April 16, 4 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

  • Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge

  • Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte

  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Natan Schulte

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Hendricks vs. Emiliano Sordi

  • Alex Martinez vs. Stevie Ray

  • Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Marthin Hamlet

  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta

  • Bruce Souto vs. Rob Wilkinson

  • Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams

