Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate detailed in extensive FDA report, backing up previous findings on safety and effectiveness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tuesday morning released a 53-page report summarizing data from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 candidate vaccine trial. The data supports earlier findings that the vaccine is safe and will prevent 95% of people from becoming sick with COVID-19.

The companies are asking the FDA for authorization to use the vaccine in people ages 16 and up. They have also begun testing the vaccine in ages 12-15, but have not yet accumulated enough data to request authorization in that age group.

The report provides more detail on how certain groups of people fared with the vaccine, including people over 65, those with pre-existing medical conditions, like diabetes, and those who are Black and/or Hispanic – all of whom appeared to be as well protected as the general population.

Roughly one-third of participants met the definition of obesity, lower than the general population of the United States, but still high. The average age of participants was 51. They appeared to be as well or better protected than everyone else, countering the concern that the vaccine might not work as well in people who are older or who have conditions that might make them more vulnerable to serious disease.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, said he received a briefing on the material in recent days, though he would not say who presented the briefing or who else received it.

"The group I was with who heard the data arrived interested and left the presentation enthusiastic," Schaffner said. "The extraordinary thing is that there were no major areas of concern."

Others also seemed impressed by the results.

"FDA did not note any surprise finding," said Dr. John Grabenstein, a former Merck executive and former director of US Department of Defense military immunization program. The efficacy and product quality look good, Grabenstein said in an e-mail, and there were few severe cases of COVID-19 in the vaccine group.

Many trial participants endured side effects for a day or two after getting their shots, particularly the second one. The most commonly reported side effect among vaccine recipients under age 55 was a sore arm, followed by fatigue (60% after the second shot); headache (52% after the second shot); other muscle aches (37%); and chills (35%). About 28% took pain medication after the first shot and 45% after the second shot.

There were "no surprises" in terms of safety, Grabenstein noted. Four people in the vaccinated group developed Bell's palsy – a temporary weakness of muscles in the face that causes one side to droop or stiffen – but that may or may not have been caused by the vaccine, and the FDA referred to the cases as "non-serious."

Overall, the FDA report found that the data "meets the agency’s expectations."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pfizer vaccine evaluation from FDA: Immunization safe, effective