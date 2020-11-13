Pfizer vaccine could be key to conquering COVID-19 — but don’t throw away your mask yet

On Monday, Pfizer announced in a press release that their coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in study participants. The news from the largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. , which has been working in partnership with German firm BioNTech, came just as the U.S. has been experiencing a record number of cases of the deadly virus, and set off a wave of celebrations — stocks surged, the Trump camp touted it as a victory and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci described the results as “extraordinary.”

Previously, Fauci and the FDA had said a coronavirus vaccine that protected 50 to 60 percent of the population would have been acceptable, so a 90 percent efficacy represents “light at the end of the tunnel,” as Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla told MSNBC. But there are still some significant unknowns.

Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer pharmaceutical company, on Jan. 17, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The press release from Pfizer does not include the two months of safety data required by the FDA before companies can apply for emergency use authorization; Pfizer says they should have this by next week. The company’s Phase 3 clinical trial began in July and has enrolled 43,538 participants, with about 30 percent of U.S. participants from “racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds.” But beyond that, nothing has been made public yet about how participants from different demographics have reacted to the vaccine.

“We still don’t know very much about the participants of the trial as far as how they responded to the vaccine, any side effects, any other complications, any comorbidities,” said Yahoo News medical contributor Dr. Dara Kass. “We will have more information when this data is published, so it’s not time to over-analyze this press release. It’s just time to wait and be optimistic about the idea that a vaccine for this coronavirus is likely coming.”

A person wearing a protective mask walks out of a room during clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Fla., on Sept. 9, 2020. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Information on how participants from different demographics — particularly those who are most vulnerable not only to infection but to complications from infection — will be important. Black, Hispanic and Native American communities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, so insight into how the vaccine affected trial participants from those groups will be key. Information on trial participants from the vulnerable elderly population will also be crucial.

“We don’t have information yet about the kind of trial participants that were vaccinated and got infected, or vaccinated and were not infected,” Kass said. “We need to know more about which patients were protected by vaccination. Was it even across all demographics?”

If the vaccine is approved by the FDA, questions over how to distribute it will arise. The company has said they expect to produce up to 50 million doses globally by the end of the year, and up to 1.3 billion in 2021. But full immunity requires two doses, so the number of people who can be treated will be half that. Pfizer’s CEO also said that it’s still uncertain how long protection from the vaccine will last. If it ends up being a yearly or seasonal vaccine, production will have to be ramped up even further to meet demand annually.