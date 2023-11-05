Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.41

Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.41 per share on 4th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Pfizer's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Pfizer's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 87% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 63.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 57%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Pfizer Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.96 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Pfizer's earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Pfizer's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Pfizer's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Pfizer that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Pfizer not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

