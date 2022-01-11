Pfizer developing vaccine that targets omicron; Chicago set to resume in-person classes: COVID-19 updates

Developing a COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target the omicron variant is "the most likely scenario," Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said as new coronavirus cases exploded to over 700,000 a day in the U.S. on average.

Bourla said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday that Pfizer is developing an omicron-targeted vaccine, in addition to a shot that includes both the previous vaccine as well the omicron-specific vaccine, or a "hybrid," as he described.

"We will have not only data, but I think we will be ready almost to go file and launch if it's successful and if we need the demand," he said. "And in fact, I want to tell you that we started already producing at risk all the preparation."

Bourla said the pharmaceutical company will have the quantities to launch the vaccine in March. And while he said "no one has a crystal ball," the CEO said he believes the general population will have to receive an annual booster shot to keep COVID-19 at bay.

"We'll be always ahead of the virus with the right update on the vaccine that, hopefully, we could be giving it annually, and maybe for some groups that they are high risk, more often," he said.

The omicron variant appears to be causing milder illness than the delta variant. But COVID-19 remains a much more dangerous disease for the unvaccinated. An unvaccinated person is 10 times more likely to test positive, eight times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die than someone who’s been fully vaccinated and boosted, the CDC says.

Also in the news:

►10 days into the month, January 2022 is already the highest month for COVID-19 cases of the entire pandemic. Through Monday the country had reported more than 6.81 million cases, topping December 2020's previous record of about 6.48 million cases, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

►Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and others will be testifying Tuesday morning to a U.S. Senate committee about COVID-19 variants and the federal response to the variants.

Story continues

►WHO Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge told reporters Tuesday that half of Western Europe could be infected with COVID-19 in six to eight weeks, and there is a “closing window of opportunity” to prevent health systems from being overwhelmed.

►The CDC and the State Department advised Americans not to travel to Canada Monday because of high levels of COVID-19.

► The CDC is considering updating its mask guidance to recommend people wear N95 or KN95 masks worn by healthcare professionals, the Washington Post reported.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 61.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 839,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 310 million cases and 5.4 million deaths. More than 207 million Americans – 62.6% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading: As Americans nationwide continue to scramble for access to quick, reliable COVID-19 tests amid a national shortage, state and local authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for fraudulent pop-up sites trying to scam people out of money and personal information.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Chicago to resume in-person classes after city, union reach agreement

Chicago teachers and students were set to come back to the classroom this week after city leaders reached an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union on COVID-19 safety protocols amid a nationwide surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Teachers were expected to return to work Tuesday, and students were expected to return Wednesday for the first time in a week, city leaders said. The Chicago Teachers Union voted late Monday to suspend its labor action after the city and union reached a tentative agreement, but the union’s 25,000 members must still vote on the agreement.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city and union compromised on a metric that would automatically shift a school to remote learning if a certain number of students and staff test positive. She said she hoped teachers would ratify the agreement.

Classes came to a halt last week after 73% of the union’s members voted in favor of temporarily shifting to remote learning, and the district reacted by canceling classes entirely. The city and the union both filed complaints to a state labor board, and a group of school families filed a lawsuit in Cook County.

– Grace Hauck and Erin Richards, USA TODAY

Kentucky mobilizes more National Guard members to help hospitals with omicron

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he will send in more National Guard members to help hospitals, which are "filling up" as the coronavirus omicron variant "continues to burn through the commonwealth."

With 26% of people getting tested for COVID-19 now turning up positive, hospitals have seen an increase "pretty significantly," Beshear said, and "if we continue (our) trajectory, all of our beds will be filled very soon."

With the new deployment, Kentucky will have 445 active guard members helping hospitals throughout the state. They will be in 27 hospitals and 10 other facilities, such as nursing homes.

"Even if omicron remains a milder disease," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Monday, "With our hospitals already struggling now, the next few weeks could get much worse."

– Sarah Ladd and Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier-Journal

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine designed by Pfizer set to target omicron variant: Updates