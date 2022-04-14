Pfizer COVID-19 booster provides strong immune boost in kids ages 5-11, new study shows

Healthy children ages 5 to 11 mount a safe, strong immune response to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster, according to a new study from the companies.

Blood samples from 30 children who received a third shot showed a 36-fold increase in antibodies against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. In 140 children, a third dose increased antibodies sixfold against the original strain of the virus.

Because the vaccine is approved for adults, regulators allowed immune responses to be used as a metric of effectiveness, instead of actual infections. No new safety issues arose among the 400 children in the booster trial.

The positive results "reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group," according to a Pfizer news release.

The companies plan shortly to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster shots for children ages 5-11.

Children in that age group receive a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one-third the dose given to adults. In the study, they were given a third dose six months after the second.

No vaccines have been authorized for children under 5, as trials are underway. Pfizer-BioNTech found that two vaccine doses, though safe, provided too few antibodies in children ages 2 to 4 and were not likely to be protective.

The companies are testing the third shot in that age group. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorized for use in children.

Pfizer-BioNTech's studies have included more than 10,000 children under 12 in the USA, Finland, Poland and Spain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 in early November. There are approximately 28 million American children in that age group, and about 10 million have received at least one dose, according to the CDC.

