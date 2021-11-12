Pfizer Canada recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers

Award showcases the company's commitment to supporting employee wellness and success during the pandemic and beyond

KIRKLAND, QC, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The award recognizes companies who are leaders in their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.



Logo: Pfizer (CNW Group/Pfizer Canada Inc.)

"We are excited to be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, particularly during this challenging time," says Laura Larbalestier, Vice President, Human Resources, Pfizer Canada. "Our company values are courage, excellence, equity and joy and we work hard to translate those values into a healthy, engaged and highly collaborative workplace. For an organization wholly committed to the wellbeing of others, it is critical to in turn offer our colleagues an environment that supports their wellness and success."



In addition to maintaining access to the company's portfolio of medicines during the pandemic, the Pfizer team has also been at the centre of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Canada and around the world. The demands of developing and rolling out a vaccine globally while managing the day-to-day challenges of life during a pandemic underscored the need to offer employees opportunities for enhanced benefits and programs. Initiatives focused on overall wellbeing, such as telemedicine, online mental health support, fitness and nutrition programs have been introduced and some, including a hybrid flexible work policy, are now permanent.

Encouraging colleagues to take time away from their desks at home has also been critically important. All employees worldwide have been encouraged to take "breakaway time" away from their work daily. A new company-wide Wellness Day was added to the calendar, giving all employees one extra vacation day to focus on their personal wellness, to be taken on a day of their choosing. Finally, four Focus Weeks per year are now in the calendar – two consecutive weeks twice a year in which employees are encouraged to hold no meetings so they can focus on meaningful work without distraction.



Story continues

Creative colleague and community engagement opportunities, including virtual team building activities, a drive-in movie event and drive-through food drives for local charities, were designed to reinforce a sense of belonging and connection and recognize the individual strengths each employee brings to their work at Pfizer.



"At our core, we are about helping people live healthier lives," says Cole C. Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada. "Whether it's the people who rely on us for medicines to manage a wide range of conditions, or our own employees and teams, our goal is to provide an innovative and supportive environment that prioritizes health and wellness."

Pfizer Canada is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and has recently received other similar awards. Earlier this year, Mediacorp recognized Pfizer Canada as one of the winners of the 2021 Montréal's Top Employers for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Pfizer Canada was also recognized with an Employee-Recommended Workplace Award (ERWA) in the large employer category by Morneau Shepell and the Globe and Mail, the second time the company has earned that recognition.

About Pfizer in Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified healthcare portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Currently in its 22nd year, the Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees. Employers are evaluated using eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply for our national competition. Employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

SOURCE Pfizer Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/12/c5299.html