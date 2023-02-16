Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna gear up for 2024 London trial over COVID vaccine patents

·1 min read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE are gearing up for a 2024 trial with Moderna Inc at London's High Court in competing patent lawsuits over their rival COVID-19 vaccines.

The case reached London's High Court for the first time for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, ahead of a trial which is due to take place in April 2024.

Pfizer and BioNTech sued Moderna in London in September, seeking to revoke two of Moderna's patents in relation to its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

Moderna brought its own lawsuit that month over Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine, seeking damages for alleged infringement of its patents.

Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are also engaged in litigation in Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.

Moderna’s German and U.S lawsuits, which were filed on the same day in August, both seek monetary damages. Pfizer and BioNTech are countersuing in the United States.

All three companies are also embroiled in U.S. patent disputes with other companies over the vaccines.

CureVac, which develops mRNA technology, is involved in patent lawsuits with Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany and the United States, as well as at London's High Court, where a trial is expected to take place in July 2024.

Germany's CureVac and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline have been in an mRNA-focused partnership since 2020. (Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani gets hit with 2 more counts in Smartmatic's defamation lawsuit

    A New York appeals court also gave Smartmatic another shot at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

  • Duchess of Sussex subjected half-sister to 'ridicule, contempt and disgrace,' court hears

    The Duchess of Sussex subjected her estranged sister to “ridicule, contempt and disgrace” by portraying her as a “disgusting opportunist”, a court has heard.

  • Judge upholds Donald Trump contempt order, sanctions in New York civil probe

    A New York state appeals court on Tuesday upheld an order finding Donald Trump in civil contempt for having failed to comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James in her probe of his business practices. In a 5-0 decision, the Appellate Division in Manhattan said James had established by "clear and convincing evidence" that Trump's response to the Dec. 1, 2021, subpoena was inadequate.

  • Steven Tyler will have a hard time overcoming his own words in the child sexual assault lawsuit he faces, experts say

    Julia Misley sued Steven Tyler days before the legal window closed, alleging the Aerosmith singer sexually assaulted her as a minor in the 1970s.

  • Europe is now stuck with a huge stockpile of natural gas after hoarding it last year for a brutal winter that never came

    European countries have hoarded so much natural gas at higher prices earlier that it's now stuck with stockpiles that have depreciated in value.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Israel exports oil for the first time ever after diplomatic breakthrough with Lebanon

    Israel's oil export was sold to commodities giant Vitol through a multi-cargo agreement.

  • Court upholds fine imposed on Trump over his failure to comply with subpoena

    An appellate court in New York on Tuesday upheld a $110,000 fine imposed on former President Donald Trump over his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General's office as part of its civil investigation of Trump and his family business. "The court correctly determined, based on the papers on the motion, that petitioner established by clear and convincing evidence that respondent's March 31, 2022 response to the subpoena, stating that a diligent search had failed to locate any responsive documents in his possession or custody, without providing any search or document retention policy details as required under the subpoena's unambiguous instructions, prejudicially violated the lawful, clear mandate of the court, of which he had knowledge," said the opinion of the New York State Appellate Division's First Department.

  • EU sues Poland over violations of EU law by Constitutional Tribunal

    The European Commission sued Poland on Wednesday in the EU's top court over violations of EU law by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its case law, the Commission said in a statement. The lawsuit is part of a wider clash between the European Union and the eurosceptic and nationalist government that has been running Poland since 2015 over the rule of law, which has already resulted in the suspension of EU funds for Warsaw. The Commission's move on Wednesday was triggered by rulings by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal from July and October 2021 that provisions of EU Treaties were incompatible with the Polish constitution, expressly challenging the primacy of EU law over national law.

  • Guyana’s Oil Potential Could Be Even Greater Than Anticipated

    Guyana’s oil output could exceed predicted volumes in less than a decade because Exxon is accelerating development of the Stabroek Block due to its tremendous earning potential

  • Ontario Cannabis Store reduces price margins to help pot shops compete

    TORONTO — The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market. The provincial pot distributor says the pricing changes will be implemented in September and will contribute about $35 million into the marketplace this fiscal year. The OCS expects the contributions to hit $60 million in the 2024 fiscal year and compound annually in the years thereafter as the legal cannabis market grows. The OCS says the changes will i

  • Russia could regain its spot as the world's premier oil exporter despite sanctions, Bank of America says

    Despite sanctions aimed at the Kremlin's oil revenue, Russia could once again become the premier global crude exporter this year, BofA said.

  • McDonald's puts up prices on five menu items

    The fast food chain says rising food and energy costs mean its prices are going up.

  • MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa about food price inflation

    OTTAWA — Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada's largest grocery store chains to answer for rising food prices. On Monday, a House of Commons committee studying food price inflation called on the CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Companies, Metro and Empire Company Limited — which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo — to attend an upcoming meeting. The hearing has not yet been scheduled. The proposal to hear from the industry leaders came from NDP MP Alistair MacG

  • Woman accused in dismemberment slaying attacks her attorney

    A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Wisconsin attacked her attorney Tuesday during a court hearing, moments after a judge agreed to delay her trial. Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was seated in a Brown County circuit court when her attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review his client's competency to stand trial. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

  • An Ohio restaurant 'forced' servers to work 60 hours a week for just $10 in wages plus tips, the Department of Labor says

    Servers were "forced" to cash their paychecks, pay almost all their wages back in cash, and live off tips instead, the DOL said.

  • Subaru recalls select 2023 Solterras for issue that could cause wheels to fall off the cars

    "Improperly tightened hub bolts" can loosen and result in wheel detachment. The 2023 Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X were previously recalled in June.

  • Shake Shack agreed to pay $20,000 to an ex-employee who said he was repeatedly asked 'to explain his gender to co-workers'

    A former Shake Shack employee in California alleged that he was "repeatedly misgendered by co-workers" and that managers didn't correct the behavior.

  • Appeals court blocks California ban on mandatory arbitration for workers

    A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday blocked a California law that prohibited employers from requiring their workers to resolve legal disputes in private arbitration, ruling that it conflicts with a federal arbitration statute. The 2-1 ruling by a three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed a victory to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation's largest business lobby, and other groups that sued California to challenge the measure. "We are pleased that the 9th Circuit vindicated the strong federal policy favoring arbitration," Chamber of Commerce attorney Jennifer Dickey said in a statement.

  • Woman accused of murder and mutilating corpse in Wisconsin attacks her lawyer in court

    A woman accused of murder and mutilating a corpse has been pictured attacking her lawyer during a court hearing in the US. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court in Wisconsin on Tuesday when she lunged at her lawyer Quinn Jolly. Mr Jolly had asked the judge in the case for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.