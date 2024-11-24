Peyton Smith scores 12 points as Fairfield earns 67-66 win over Vermont

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Peyton Smith's 12 points helped Fairfield hold off Vermont 67-66 on Sunday.

Smith shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Stags (3-4). Prophet Johnson scored 10 points, finishing 4 of 6 from the floor. Makuei Riek had 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

TJ Long led the Catamounts (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. TJ Hurley added 17 points for Vermont. Jace Roquemore finished with 13 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Fairfield takes on Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Sunday, and Vermont hosts SUNY-Plattsburgh on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

