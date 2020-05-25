Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning hang on to win The Match: Champions for Charity

Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning read a putt on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tiger Woods wasn’t going to fall to Phil Mickelson twice in a row.

Woods, along with Peyton Manning, picked up a win over Mickelson and Tom Brady at The Match: Champions for Charity on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Medalist Golf Club in South Florida.

Drama until the very end. @TigerWoods and Peyton Manning hold off a back-nine surge from @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady to win #CapitalOnesTheMatch. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kso4n2c2aQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2020

The duo instantly grabbed a 3-hole lead on the front nine — even with some heroics from Brady on the seventh. They then survived both a surge of rain and a late push by Mickelson and Brady to grab the win by a single hole.

Mickelson brought them within two on the 11th, after hitting a bomb drive over the green on the par-4. They then picked up another hole on the 14th after Manning missed an easy par putt, putting them back within just one.

Phil goes over the tree line and drives the green on the par-4 11th. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Knib2gL8lx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

They held steady over the next three holes, sending the match to the 18th.

While Mickelson chipped their third shot close to the cup, which would have set up a par, it wasn’t enough. Woods initial putt settled just inches from the cup, giving him and Manning the win — and, perhaps more importantly, redemption after dropping the first edition of “The Match” to Mickelson in 2018.

Tom Brady’s struggles, heroics

Perhaps the best part for fans, though, was watching Brady struggle. The six-time Super Bowl champion was all over the place on Sunday, providing fans with a rare glimpse at a human version of Brady. That didn’t last long, however.

Brady hit perhaps the shot of his life on the seventh, holing out from the middle of the fairway and shocking the world.

As he went to grab the ball out of the cup, though, Brady actually split his pants.

Tom Brady sinks it from the fairway then splits his pants taking the ball out of the cup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fx97FYEwzp — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) May 24, 2020

The Match raises $20 million for COVID-19 relief

While ‘The Match’ was a lot of fun, there was a greater purpose to it.

By the end of the broadcast, the four players had raised $19,729,106 for COVID-19 relief — well beyond their initial $10 million goal. Turner Sports then bumped that figure up to a round number to hit $20 million.

