Peyton Manning says 'we'll see' to becoming NFL executive

Could we see Peyton Manning working in an NFL front office? Never say never.

Manning was asked that by TMZ Sports on his way out of a restaurant Wednesday night, where he indicated he wouldn't say no if the right opportunity came along.

"I kind of like being a fan," Manning said. "[I get to] go to a lot of games ... see the Broncos play, Colts play, see the Giants play ... so I'm kind of enjoying doing that part of it right now but we'll see."

Manning reportedly has been approached by front offices since he retired at the end of the 2015 season but has remained only an occasional commentator when it comes to working in the NFL.

His career spanned nearly two decades, winning a Super Bowl with the Colts, then the Broncos before calling it quits. Apparently, he's enjoying watching his brother Eli Manning play for the Giants, although the younger Manning's career likely is winding down, which could open up Peyton's schedule quite a bit.