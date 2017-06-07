Peyton Manning to advise Riddell on product development

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2010, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami. Peyton Manning will become the first Indianapolis Colts player to have his jersey retired during a two-day celebration of his career this fall. The weekend begins with the unveiling of Manning's statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7, and concludes the following day when he is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor and becomes the seventh player in franchise history with a retired number. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Peyton Manning will be advising helmet manufacturer Riddell on product development.

The five-time NFL MVP, who retired after the 2015 season, wore Riddell's helmets and shoulder pads throughout his career. His insights will be used to help inform the many aspects of helmet design and development for the company.

He also will work with the company as its first brand ambassador through its grass roots initiative ''Smarter Football.''

Riddell also designs and develops other protective sports equipment, head impact monitoring technologies, apparel and related accessories.

''I have been fortunate to play the game of football,'' Manning says, ''and partnering with Riddell is the right opportunity to positively impact the sport when protection is a constant focus for athletes of all ages.

''This is something I am personally invested in. I've always wanted to serve as an ambassador to the game and my role with Riddell enables me to expand my contributions to football.''

