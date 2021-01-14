Peyton Elizabeth Lee To Play Title Role In ‘Doogie Howser’ Female-Led Reboot On Disney+
Former Andi Mack star Peyton Elizabeth Lee has landed the title role in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a re-imagining of the popular 1989 ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D. The reboot of the Neil Patrick Harris-starring half-hour medical dramedy with a female lead comes from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat alumna Kourtney Kang and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
Peyton, in a reimagining of the title role which made a star of Harris three decades ago, will play a 16-year-old wunderkind who is working as a doctor while her peers are still in high school.
Written by Kang and set in modern-day Hawaii, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.
The original series, which starred Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life, was created by two of TV’s top showrunners of the past three decades, the late Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley, and produced by Steven Bochco Prods. and 20th Television predecessor 20th Century Fox TV.
Bochco’s widow, Dayna Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco, serve as executive producers the reboot, along with Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. 20th Television is the studio.
Known for playing the title character on all three seasons of Disney Channel’s groundbreaking hit series Andi Mack, Lee was most recently seen as Princess Samantha in the Disney+ Original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. She was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Lead Actress in a Superhero Film for her performance.
Lee also recurs on the Disney animated series The Lion Guard and appeared on the first season of ABC’s Stumptown. Her other past TV credits include a recurring role on Showtime’s Shameless. Lee is repped by Gersh, Make Good Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
