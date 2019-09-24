Peugeot Sport to join TCR Australia

Works squad Peugeot Sport will run Comte's car at The Bend, marking a debut for the French manufacturer in the new-for-2019 series.

The car will then stay in Australia ahead of a full locally-run campaign in 2020, the details of which are yet to be confirmed.

“We are looking forward to our participation with Peugeot Sport for the Tailem Bend round,” said Peugeot Citroen Racing Shop's director Mayeul Tyl.

“Aurelien is driving the latest model 308 TCR in TCR Europe this year. Last year he drove a 308 TCR in WTCR and was our development driver for the 308 TCR. He is a very accomplished driver with lots of experience.

“We have watched the Australian TCR series with a lot of interest. The Australian series generates a lot of attention in Europe, it is really great to see lots of different car brands and is a very professional series.

"We are very excited to bring our Peugeot 308 TCR to Australia.”

TCR Australia boss Matt Braid welcomed the latest brand to the series.

“It will be fantastic to have Peugeot Sport compete at the final round of the TCR Australia Series at The Bend Motorsport Park,” said Braid.

“This will be a serious entry – a fully-fledged factory run car by the team at Peugeot Sport, including the team’s current works driver.

“Peugeot has been one of the quiet achievers in global TCR competition over the past few years, so we’re looking forward to how they stack up against our Australian entries.”

The TCR Australia series wraps up at the South Aussie circuit between November 15-17.