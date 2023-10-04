'Petty S**t': Acting GOP Speaker Slammed For ‘Despicable’ Move Against Pelosi

House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) had a curious choice for one of his very first orders of business: He booted Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from the hideaway office she has in the Capitol.

“Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” a top aide on the Republican-controlled House Administration Committee wrote to Pelosi, according to Politico.

The move came hours after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was forced out of the speaker’s chair in a Republican coup.

The hideaways are traditionally used by members of the Senate, but a handful of House members also have them. McCarthy had allowed Pelosi to have a hideaway due to her status as a former House speaker, NBC News reported.

Pelosi noted that she extended a similar courtesy to her predecessor, and she called the move “a sharp departure from tradition.”

“Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them,” she said in a statement. “Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people.”

Pelosi is in California for the funeral of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who was a longtime friend, and said she was unable to move her belongings right now. Politico said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) sent his staff members to help with the move.

Critics slammed McHenry for the “petty” move against Pelosi:

Pretty much the Congressional GOP in a nutshell — lots of important, historic things going on but waste your time on the petty shit instead. https://t.co/qRGvhuBAiA — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 4, 2023

While she is at a funeral mourning the death of her friend.



The Republican Party is beneath contempt. So despicable. https://t.co/bO3f8yRNPF — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 4, 2023

Republicans have no class. The problem is not just that they are incompetent—it’s that they are mean and petty.



By the way, Nancy Pelosi is in California for the funeral of her dear friend, Diane Feinstein. https://t.co/8YBhtV3bkN — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) October 4, 2023

Patrick is picking a fight with Nancy.



He’s not even going to see it coming. https://t.co/rGlVM3iHnX — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) October 4, 2023

This is so disrespectful and nasty https://t.co/q9KWxdM4UR — Mia Farrow 🏳️🌈 🌻 (@MiaFarrow) October 4, 2023

I’ll tell ya, @PatrickMcHenry, as the first step in your run for Speaker, this was pretty low-rent. But you know that, don’t you. https://t.co/wiQHa8KNvO — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) October 4, 2023

"Never be petty."--Richard Nixon, August 9, 1974 as he resigned. https://t.co/D6hAD4OIzi — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 4, 2023

Petty but expected from these folks!



As I said from the beginning of this year… the @HouseGOP are turning the House into a bad AirBnB… but no worries this nightmare short-term House rental will be over soon enough! @HouseDemocrats & @RepJeffries will return the House to the… https://t.co/RheSiJ7xQd — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 4, 2023

Don’t look now @PatrickMcHenry, but your pettiness is showing. https://t.co/cOMBpCNTi3 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 4, 2023

Really? This is what the MAGA Republican House has been reduced to? They can’t get their act together to elect a new Speaker but they find time to evict former Speaker Pelosi from her Capitol office?



This is the tyranny of the petty and small minded. https://t.co/c8e20WDNOI — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) October 4, 2023

Of all the things to focus on in the opening minutes of your acting Speakership…. #43daysuntilthenextshutdownhttps://t.co/iNOOuukiSX — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 4, 2023

This is petty and childish. They just can’t help themselves 🤡 https://t.co/OW10CuWX7a — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 4, 2023

Former Speaker Pelosi is at Diane Feinstein’s memorial, so naturally Patrick McHenry evicted her effective tomorrow.



Petty, nasty, wasteful nihilists - this is not the people’s work. https://t.co/7gy5zfWZFz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 4, 2023

What a dick move by a small man. https://t.co/BXtNKFIEs0 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 4, 2023

This is as petty as it gets. https://t.co/9WSFNNC6nt — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) October 4, 2023

Oh the little man in the bowtie was big mad over his friend Kevie so he slams down the gavel and goes after Pelosi while she is gone for Feinstein’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/VI8IdsflaM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 4, 2023