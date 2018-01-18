Petty scores 27, Alabama holds off No. 17 Auburn 76-71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- When Alabama needed him most, freshman John Petty became an unstoppable scorer against Auburn.

Petty had 27 points, Dazon Ingram added 16, and short-handed Alabama defeated No. 17 Auburn 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Alabama played without its starting point guard and leading scorer, Collin Sexton, who sat out with an abdominal injury. But Petty more than made up for the loss. The freshman guard made eight of 13 3-point attempts and helped the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) surge ahead of Auburn with a 15-5 run in the second half.

''We all knew we needed to step up,'' Petty said. ''We lost a lot of our scoring because Collin Sexton was out tonight. I came out and made a couple of threes, and I just felt great. So, coach started changing the offense and we started running a couple of plays, and I just happened to be open. It turned out to be a good night.''

It wasn't always easy for Alabama. Coach Avery Johnson's team struggled to take care of the basketball without its primary ballhandler. The Crimson Tide turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, just two shy of its average per game this season. On defense, it was Auburn guards Jared Harper and Mustapha Heron who forced the turnovers, generating four steals.

''Harper gave us nightmares last year,'' Johnson said. ''I watched the film again last night. And to see what he did against us here at home, we felt like we had to slow him down.''

Despite the sloppy play, Alabama's 3-point shooting helped hide some of the mistakes. Petty, who took Sexton's place in the starting lineup, knocked down three of his 3-point baskets in the first half to help Alabama keep the game close. In the second half, he went on a run where he made five long-range shots in a row.