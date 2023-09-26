Petts Wood murder: First picture of teenager knifed to death in country park in Bromley

Max Moy Wheatley’s killing brought the total number of teen homicides committed in London so far this year to 14 (Met Police)

A teenager stabbed to death in a south-east London park has been named as detectives renew appeals for witnesses to come forward.

Max Moy Wheatley, 19, died after being knifed in the heart in Jubilee Country Park, Petts Wood around 2.30pm last Wednesday.

Police and the air ambulance attended but Max, from the Orpington area, died at the scene in Bromley.

His killing brought the total number of teen homicides committed in London so far this year to 14, equal to the figure for the whole of last year.

Max’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Friday gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Semple said on Tuesday: “Our thoughts remain with Max’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with coming to terms with him being taken from them in such a violent way.

“My team is continuing to work in the area, and we are reviewing local CCTV footage to try and establish exactly what happened.

“Today, I am again asking for your help. Were you in the area at the time of the attack? We need to know what you saw or heard. Has someone told you anything that might help us?”

There were 14 teenage homicides in the capital last year, and most were the result of stabbings. The worst year for teen homicides in London was 2021, when 30 teenagers lost their lives.

Jubilee Country Park is a 62-acre public park and nature reserve within the borough of Bromley that is popular with dog walkers and families.

Superintendent Lewis Collins, from the Met’s South Area Command Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends.

“This is a tragic incident, which occurred in a quiet area, and I know it will also impact the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3972/20Sep. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.